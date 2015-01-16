10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Jennifer Lawrence combines with James Cameron

#Jennifer Lawrence
01.16.15 4 years ago

In this week's edition of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Jennifer Lawrence will play real-life diver Audrey Mestre for upcoming film “Dive,” teaming again with “Catching Fire”/”Mockingjay” director Francis Lawrence. James Cameron will produce. 

Plus read stories on Dolly Parton's NBC movies deal, Bjork announces another new album, “Red Band Society” disbands, “Avatar” sequels are pushed back, “MasterChef Junior” is renewed, music mainstay Kim Fowley died, “Ghost in the Shell” gets a release date, “The Jungle Book” is pushed back, Richard Armitage joins “Red Dragon,” and FKA twigs releases a new music video.

What caught your eye in this week of entertainment?

