10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Jennifer Lawrence, David O. Russell clear air

Hello and welcome to this week's edition of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed. Leading up this week is Jennifer Lawrence and David O. Russell finding themselves having to answer to a TMZ report.

Plus: Kanye West issues and apology to Beck, record releases now have an global day of release, Meagan Good heads to “Minority Report,” a Bruce Lee biopic is in the works, “Supergirl” casting gets a Superman, CBS sets big premiere for “Under the Dome” and more, “How to Get Away With Murder” will return, Thom Yorke releases a soundtrack for free, Joseph Kahn slams Saban over “Power Rangers” issues and more.

What was on your radar this week? What in the news excited you? Live long and prosper.