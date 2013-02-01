10 stories you might have missed: ‘Justice League’ greenlight depends on ‘Man of Steel’ success

02.02.13 6 years ago

In this week’s installment of 10 stories you might have missed: Warner Bros. may be waiting on “Man of Steel’s” box office numbers before officially green lighting “Justice League.” Also: “Star Wars” producer Kathleen Kennedy reveals how she wooed J.J. Abrams to the franchise, Seth McFarlane and “Ted” are ready to rule Oscar night, Comedy Central wants more “Kroll Show,” HBO wants more Lena Dunham, Dave Grohl’s Sound City players set a single NYC date, Kings of Leon head to the first Bottle Rocket Fest, and more.  

