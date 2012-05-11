10 stories you might have missed: Marion Cotillard makes a ‘Dark Knight Rises’ revelation

#American Dad #Guillermo del Toro #Joss Whedon #Paul Rudd #Family Guy #Amy Poehler
05.12.12 6 years ago 4 Comments

Every week there are seemingly millions of entertainment news stories, and a few are bound to slip by even the most vigilant pop culture junkie.

In this week’s installment of 10 stories you might have missed: Marion Cotillard claims she won’t be playing a villain in “The Dark Knight Rises.” Also, “Wet Hot American Summer’s” Paul Rudd and Amy Poehler will reunite in “They Came Together,” Guillermo Del Toro is getting animated with the Henson Company’s “Pinocchio,” Joss Whedon picks his favorite “Buffy” episodes, FOX renews “Family Guy” and “American Dad,” and more.

Catch up by clicking the gallery below:

Around The Web

TOPICS#American Dad#Guillermo del Toro#Joss Whedon#Paul Rudd#Family Guy#Amy Poehler
TAGS10 Stories You Might Have MissedAMERICAN DADAMY POEHLERBUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYERDARK KNIGHT RISESFAMILY GUYGUILLERMO DEL TOROJoss WhedonMARION COTILLARDPAUL RUDDpinocchioTHEY CAME TOGETHER

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP