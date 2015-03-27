10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Meet your new ‘Star Trek 3’ villain

In this week's edition of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: The next “Star Trek” movie finds its villain in Idris Elba.

Plus, more TV, film and music stories: Lollapalooza announces its lineup including some classic rock headliners; Run the Jewels releases a racially charged new music video; Bruce Campbell is headed to “Fargo” as a former president; Sam Taylor-Johnson says goodbye to the “Fifty Shades of Grey” franchise; William Peterson heads back to the small screen via WGN; Florence + The Machine drop a new song; NBC sets some summer premieres for “Mr. Robinson,” “The Carmichael Show, and more; HBO and Vice plot a nightly newscast; and more.

What moved the needle for you this week?

