10 Stories you might have missed: ‘Prometheus’ DVD to feature deleted scenes

07.07.12 6 years ago

Even with the Fourth of July holiday, it’s been another busy week in Hollywood and beyond. In this week’s installment of 10 Stories you might have missed: Some questions might be answered by the upcoming “Prometheus” DVD’s deleted scenes. Also: “Drive” co-star Oscar Isaac joins Viggo Mortensen in the Patricia Highsmith adaptation “Two Faces of January,” the Naomi Watts Princess Diana biopic gets a name change, MGM sues to block the production of “Raging Bull 2,” new Destiny’s Child album rumored, Coachella may be moving, and more. 

Catch up here:

