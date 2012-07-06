10 Stories you might have missed: ‘Prometheus’ DVD to feature deleted scenes

Even with the Fourth of July holiday, it’s been another busy week in Hollywood and beyond. In this week’s installment of 10 Stories you might have missed: Some questions might be answered by the upcoming “Prometheus” DVD’s deleted scenes. Also: “Drive” co-star Oscar Isaac joins Viggo Mortensen in the Patricia Highsmith adaptation “Two Faces of January,” the Naomi Watts Princess Diana biopic gets a name change, MGM sues to block the production of “Raging Bull 2,” new Destiny’s Child album rumored, Coachella may be moving, and more.
