In this installment of 10 Stories you might have missed: “Twilight” star Robert Pattinson says he would appear in a new “Star Wars” movie “in a heartbeat.” Also: Oliver Stone to re-cut “Alexander” again, “Casablanca 2” is threatened, Mila Kunis brings a ’70s Feminist drama to The CW, “Burn Notice” gets renewed, Chris Brown drops new track, Kid Rock performing Thanksgiving Day NFL halftime show, and more.

