10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Ruffalo says ‘Avengers 2’ will be ‘better,’ ‘darker’

#Carrie Fisher #Rob Lowe #Johnny Depp #Bruce Springsteen #Lana Del Rey #Avengers #Star Wars
01.25.14 5 years ago

Sacha Baron Cohen may reunite with Johnny Depp in “Alice in Wonderland” sequel, “Star Wars: Episode VII” has a tentative start date according to Carrie Fisher, “Duck Dynasty’s” ratings are dropping, Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey sign on for more “Grey’s Anatomy,” Adrianne Palicki heads to “About a Boy,” Bruce Springsteen heads to South Africa for the first time, Lana Del Rey contributing to the “Maleficent” soundtrack, and more.

Catch up here:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Carrie Fisher#Rob Lowe#Johnny Depp#Bruce Springsteen#Lana Del Rey#Avengers#Star Wars
TAGS10 Stories You Might Have MissedABOUT A BOYADRIANNE PALICKIAge of UltronALICE IN WONDERLANDAVENGERSAVICIIBRUCE SPRINGSTEENCARRIE FISHERDUCK DYNASTYELLEN POMPEOGrey's AnatomyHulkJOHNNY DEPPlana del reyMARK RUFFALOPATRICK DEMPSEYrob lowesacha baron cohenStar WarsTHE PROThrough the Looking Glass

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP