10 stories you might have missed: Rumors fly on ‘Justice League’ line-up

In this week’s installment of 10 stories you might have missed: Rumors fly on the “Justice League” line-up. Also: Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” is eyeing John Krasinski and several other actors, Quentin Tarantino divulges with whom he’d next like to collaborate, Lionsgate may team Kelsey Grammar and Martin Lawrence for a comedy series, Jerry O’Connell joins Kal Penn and Tony Shalhoub on a CBS comedy pilot, Azealia Banks and Angel Haze continue their beef, and more. 

