Sony, Marvel may be at odds over Spider-Man casting

#Bradley Cooper #Demi Lovato #Quentin Tarantino #The Hateful Eight #Spiderman #Marvel
06.13.15 3 years ago

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios recently joined forces to bring Spider-Man to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But now the pair of production companies is looking less like the Avengers in New York and more like the Avengers in a forest somewhere near Stuttgart, Germany. That is to say, they”re fighting with each other, allegedly.

Sony and Marvel can”t agree on casting for the title role in their new Spider-Man movie, according to The Wrap podcast “Meet the Movie Press.”

Check out this week”s edition of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed to learn which actors are rumored to be in the running now and which studio wants whom.

Other stories this week: Elizabeth Banks lines up her next directing gig, “Outlander” does some season 2 casting, Bradley Cooper takes on a Syfy project, Apple launches its own streaming service, Quentin Tarantino”s next film gets a unique release plan, and more.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bradley Cooper#Demi Lovato#Quentin Tarantino#The Hateful Eight#Spiderman#Marvel
TAGSASA BUTTERFIELDblack keysBRADLEY COOPERBUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYERDan AuerbachDAWSON'S CREEKDEMI LOVATOELIZABETH BANKSMarvelOUTLANDERpowerquentin tarantinoRed QueenSPIDERMANThe Hateful Eight

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 16 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP