10 stories you might have missed: Superman and Wonder Woman are dating

In this week’s installment of 10 stories you might have missed: Superman and Wonder Woman finally get together in DC Comics, Also: Chuck Norris says no to “Expendables 3,” Ellen DeGeneres in talks to return for “Finding Nemo 2,” “Arrested Development” returning in Spring 2013, “The Killing” could be coming back from the dead, Neil Young and Crazy Horse plot another 2012 release, and more.
Catch up here:
So… No obit for Mupeteer Jerry Nelson here? Shameful.
Wait! Superman and Lois are married! Superman, you cad
Not in “The New 52” (the name for the new, rebooted DC universe) they’re not. Like Spider-Man’s marriage, Supes’ marriage to Lois has been wiped away too.
Unlike Spidey, however, it’s an all-new DCU. So Spidey’s happened, though no one in the Marvel U. remembers it. In the new DCU, they were never married. DC’s thing is a complete overhaul, sort of like when the original Crisis wiped everything clean back in 1986.
Unlike 1986 though, I don’t give a shit about DC’s new changes, and their new line of books mostly looks terrible. I understand that Batman (that being the actual title “Batman”) is supposed to be really good right now, but it appears to be one of the few. Then again, I haven’t cared about what’s been happening in the DCU for ages.
Launch gallery…
“Oops! Looks like HitFix had a small hiccup
Error Code: 500
While trying to deliver you the page you requested, it appears something went wrong. We swear this isn’t something we do often; we like to keep things error free.”
JonnyBon – Browser? I’m not getting 500 errors, but I’m having a different problem with the galleries. It would help us troubleshoot if you gave us more info than just that there are problems, because different browsers and operating systems respond differently to the site…
-Daniel
Chrome. Been having trouble with galleries for the last few weeks.
Working in Firefox and IE but I don’t like using them.
JonnyBon – Noted. Thanks!
-Daniel
WONDERWOMAN LOVES BATMAN…..