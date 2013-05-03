10 Stories you might have missed: ‘Tropic Thunder’s’ Robert Downey Jr. and Ben Stiller ready for ‘Pinocchio’?

#Sarah Silverman #Tom Hanks #Robert Downey Jr. #HBO #Hannibal
05.04.13 5 years ago

In this week’s installment of 10 Stories you might have missed: “Pinocchio” may reunite “Tropic Thunder’s” Robert Downey Jr. and Ben Stiller. Also: Jamie Foxx in talks to join Will Smith and Jay-Z’s “Annie,” Sarah Silverman lands her first HBO standup special, “Hannibal” is pulled by NBC’s Salt Lake City affiliate, Tom Hanks will produce HBO miniseries starring Frances McDormand and Richard Jenkins, and more. 

Catch up here:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Sarah Silverman#Tom Hanks#Robert Downey Jr.#HBO#Hannibal
TAGS10 Stories You Might Have MissedBEN STILLERFRANCES MCDORMANDHANNIBALHBOpinocchioRICHARD JENKINSROBERT DOWNEY JR.SARAH SILVERMANTOM HANKS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP