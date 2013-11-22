10 Stories You Might Have Missed: What will the ‘Batman vs. Superman’ film be called?

In this week’s installment of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: What will the ‘Batman vs. Superman’ film actually be called? Also: Edgar Wright says fans will be “surprised” by Marvel’s “Ant-Man,” Terry Gilliam continues to chase “Don Quixote,” William Shatner and Blake Shelton will spend “Christmas” with Kelly Clarkson, WGN is bringing The 10 Commandments to TV, Ryan Murphy plots the next season of “American Horror Story,” MTV will help Miley Cyrus celebrate her 21st birthday, and more.

Catch up here: