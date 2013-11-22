10 Stories You Might Have Missed: What will the ‘Batman vs. Superman’ film be called?

In this week’s installment of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: What will the ‘Batman vs. Superman’ film actually be called? Also: Edgar Wright says fans will be “surprised” by Marvel’s “Ant-Man,” Terry Gilliam continues to chase “Don Quixote,” William Shatner and Blake Shelton will spend “Christmas” with Kelly Clarkson, WGN is bringing The 10 Commandments to TV, Ryan Murphy plots the next season of “American Horror Story,” MTV will help Miley Cyrus celebrate her 21st birthday, and more.
I think it should be either titled “World’s Finest” or “World’s Finest Duo”.
Superman Vs Batman:Where is Christian Bale?
Christian Bale sounded like a Batman that smoked 40 packs of cigs, of course he is not going to be Batman.
You mention that it is ‘Zack Snyder and Christopher Nolan’s “Man of Steel” sequel’ which I think isn’t really accurate. I thought Nolan was being a less active role on the sequel leaving most development up to Goyer and Snyder?
As for titles? It should be:
Man of Steel
Man of Tomorrow
Last Son of Krypton
But I know from a marketing standpoint they want to include some element of Batman so they should just go with ‘Batman vs Superman’ rather the hokey titles presented here. I honestly don’t think they need to include anything regards Bats, people will still see the film.