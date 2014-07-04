10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Who will be the villains in ‘Batman V Superman’?

In this installment of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Just how many villains will join Lex Luthor in “Batman V Superman”? Also: Jessica Alba goes dark in new “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” clip, “The Leftovers” premiere numbers aren't impressive, Death Grips calls it quits, Mena Suvari brings “Hysteria” to Amazon, “Gotham” adds Carol Kane, Kyle Massey, quick updates on “Bad Boys 3” and “Pirates of the Caribbean 5,” and more.

