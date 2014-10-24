10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Will ‘Anchorman’s’ director make a Marvel movie?

Whether you spent most of this week watching (and re-watching) the “Avengers: Age of Ultron” trailer, following Taylor Swift around the Internet, or running from a cannibal Shia LaBeouf, you probably missed out on some interesting entertainment news. 

In this week's installment of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: “Anchorman” director director Adam McKay discusses the prospect of making a Marvel movie, while Aaron Sorkin confirms that Christian Bale will play Steve Jobs.

Plus: Christina Ricci has signed up for more of Lifetime's “Lizzie Borden,” ABC is going '”Beyond the Tank” for “Shark Tank'”spinoff, Syfy's “Face Off” is returning in January with a “Champions” twist, Courtney Love joins “Empire,” She & Him and Iggy Azalea debut new music and more.

Catch up here:

