In this week’s installment of 10 stories you might have missed: Will Bane’s origins be revealed on ‘Dark Knight Rises’ DVD? Also: Tobey Maguire cut from “Life of Pi,” Bruce Will may be an “American Assassin,” Cee Lo eyes TV comedy, “Act of Valor” heads for the small screen, J.J. Abrams extends contract, and more.
Catch up here:
Riding a motorbike is all about freedom ad having fun, feeling the power of machine at fingertips. Welcome to___Seekingbikers.COM___ the largest dating site for motorcycle enthusiasts and admirers. Give it a shot and find your biker soul mate to ride and travel together. :)