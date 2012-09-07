10 stories you might have missed: Will Bane’s origins be revealed on ‘Dark Knight Rises’ DVD?

#Tobey MaGuire
09.08.12 6 years ago

In this week’s installment of 10 stories you might have missed: Will Bane’s origins be revealed on ‘Dark Knight Rises’ DVD? Also: Tobey Maguire cut from “Life of Pi,” Bruce Will may be an “American Assassin,” Cee Lo eyes TV comedy, “Act of Valor” heads for the small screen, J.J. Abrams extends contract, and more.

Catch up here:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tobey MaGuire
TAGS10 Stories You Might Have MissedACT OF VALORBANEBruce Williscarly rae jepsenCee-LoDARK KNIGHT RISESDVDJJ ABRAMSKehsaLIFE OF PIpussy riotTOBEY MAGUIRE

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP