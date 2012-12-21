10 Stories you might have missed: Will Luke Skywalker train Jedi in ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’?

12.22.12 6 years ago 3 Comments

In this week’s installment of 10 Stories you might have missed: Will Luke Skywalker train Jedi in “Star Wars: Episode VII”? Also: “The Avengers” star Samuel L. Jackson is willing to lend his voice to “S.H.I.E.L.D.,” Damon Lindelof is officially not returning for “Prometheus” sequel, “Hunger Games” hunk Josh Hutcherson is in talks to  join Benicio Del Toro in the Pablo Escobar drama “Paradise Lost,” HBO orders extra-long episodes of “Game of Thrones,” PSY’s ‘Gangnam Style’ reaches 1 billion (yes, with a “b”) views on YouTube, and more.

Catch up here:

