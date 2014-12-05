10 Stories You Might Have Missed: ‘Wonder Woman’ writer wrangled

#Pan #Bono #Christopher Nolan #Wonder Woman #The Crow #Bruce Springsteen #U2 #Nicki Minaj #Ariana Grande #Taylor Swift #Iggy Azalea #The Walking Dead
12.06.14 4 years ago

In this week's installment of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Warner Bros. and DC's highly-anticipated “Wonder Woman” finally has a writer. Will he “Pan” out?

Also: “The Crow” reboot may be losing another principal player in Luke Evans, Coldplay's Chris Martin says their next album may be their last, Christopher Nolan was allegedly offered the unusually upbeat sci-fi adaptation “Ready Player One,” DJ Earworm brings together Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande and Iggy Azalea, Sosie Bacon (Kevin Bacon's daughter) is ready to get magical on Syfy's “Magicians,” “The Walking Dead” spin-off finds its leading man, and more.

Oh, and you'll never believe who filled in for Bono when the U2 frontman was unable to sing at a recent charity event.

Catch up here:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pan#Bono#Christopher Nolan#Wonder Woman#The Crow#Bruce Springsteen#U2#Nicki Minaj#Ariana Grande#Taylor Swift#Iggy Azalea#The Walking Dead
TAGS10 Stories You Might Have MissedAlmost RoyalARIANA GRANDEBONOBRUCE SPRINGSTEENCHRIS MARTINChristopher NolanCLIFF CURTIScoldplayDJ EARWORMIggy AzaleaLEGENDSLUKE EVANSMAGICIANSNicki MinajPANREADY PLAYER ONESOSIE BACONTAYLOR SWIFTthe crowThe Walking DeadU2Wonder Woman

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP