10 Stories You Might Have Missed: ‘Wonder Woman’ writer wrangled

In this week's installment of 10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Warner Bros. and DC's highly-anticipated “Wonder Woman” finally has a writer. Will he “Pan” out?

Also: “The Crow” reboot may be losing another principal player in Luke Evans, Coldplay's Chris Martin says their next album may be their last, Christopher Nolan was allegedly offered the unusually upbeat sci-fi adaptation “Ready Player One,” DJ Earworm brings together Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande and Iggy Azalea, Sosie Bacon (Kevin Bacon's daughter) is ready to get magical on Syfy's “Magicians,” “The Walking Dead” spin-off finds its leading man, and more.

Oh, and you'll never believe who filled in for Bono when the U2 frontman was unable to sing at a recent charity event.

Catch up here: