10 suggestions for ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 38

The 38th season of “Saturday Night Live” is just a week away. But while we know the host of the premiere episode (Seth McFarlane), we still don’t know the official cast for the upcoming season. With so many things up in the air, here is some unsolicited advice for Lorne Michaels and company as the venerable sketch comedy program heads into another year.
Solid suggestions though I doubt they will use Pharoah for Obama. Who was the blonde woman used for the illustration in 10?
Ed W – Kate McKinnon, which makes her a pretty solid illustration of SNL’s struggles to properly use its developing ensemble…
Not a big fan of vanessa bayer at all. All her impressions amount to her grinning like a crazy person and shrieking
Reply to comment…Ooops submitted too soon. More Stefan. Have him cohost an entire weekend update
The biggest problem isn’t lack of diversity in the cast, which is a legit issue. The biggest problem is the lack of diversity in the writer’s room! The writing has been the biggest problem over the last two seasons. It has deteriorated substantially. Very few women and very few minorities populate the writer credits. No performer can do much with the horrible material that has been coming out of that room for the last 25 months.
Jay Pharaoh can not act. Period. He is a terrible performer. Sure, he can mimic certain celebrities. However, those mimicries are one-note wonders. For example, his Will Smith is just the grunt, the ‘whooooo’ & the ‘uhng’. There’s nothing backing that up. There’s no heart to it. Same thing with all of his impressions. It’s possible the problem is the writing for these impressions, but some of that falls on Jay himself. For each impression he just repeats the same little ticks, and inflections over and over and over. Gets stale very quickly. And the few times he is not doing impressions, his performance is completely amateurish. It’s sad, because he obviously has some talent. He can make himself sound like many different public figures. But without a solid foundation in performing, all that talent is wasted.
Ryan McGee, Justin Timberlake is a mediocre actor, that is highly overrated ( he was the weakest link in The Social Network & truly bland and awful in Friends With Benefits) . The main problem with Justin, his persona always comes through ,with his performances-especially when he hosts SNL. Because of that, it is distracting, and I can never take his acting seriously.
Now, in the past few years, Jon Hamm ( he is game for anything) , Melissa McCarthy, and Anne Hathaway ( her brilliant and flawless impressions of Judy Garland, Katie Holmes, & Mary Poppins were wonderful) are the best SNL hosts . They need to bring these thespians to host often-not Timberlake.
11. Acknowledge that Kenan Thompson is a one-note, one-mood, one-voice actor who makes Horatio Sanz look versatile.
See, I don’t mind Kenan when he’s used properly. The Steve Harvey Millionaire skit was one of my favorites of last season, as simple as it was.
Thank heavens Kristin Wiig is gone. I have no idea how anyone finds her funny.
I find the claims that “SNL needs more diversity” strange – this article tries to prove that more minorities = more funny, but it’s just one of those debate club arguments that sounds good, but has nothing to back it up. An African-American woman on the cast could play Michelle Obama, yes… but she’ll be “the black lady” the rest of the time. Are we all dying to see a funny take on Halle Berry or Venus Williams? More to the point, would Monty Python be funnier if there were two black dudes and an Asian woman in it? I would think not. I agree with the Pharonh comment below – there is no good reason to pay him to be on the show. The audience laughs at the initial impression, but all he can do is imitate. The “Denzel Washington at airport security” sketch I first saw him in was just that – Denzel saying things he would say in a movie, only at an airport. Terrible. I do, however, like Keenan – much like Wiig, he can be an oddball character to revolve around, but nothing has really stuck yet. And … Timberlake… Timberlake is not funny. He is attractive and talented and charming and ENTHUSIASTIC, but not actually funny. He works hard to sell what he’s doing, and it works on that level, but there’s little that he does on the show that is clever.
I think it’s interesting that people in the comments complain about Pharoah’s “one-note” impressions and make it sound (or want to make it sound) like it’s his fault, but then also claim that the writing of the show is and his impressions are just doing the same thing over and over. Which is pretty much pointing out where the whole “Free Jay Pharoah” thing comes from: He never gets good enough material! FROM THE WRITERS! They never let him do anything! We see his potential, but it’s wasted in one note skits!
Seriously, unless they call for Will Smith, Denzel, or Sterotypical Black Guy_01 they dont use him
Completely agree
While I do find Timberlake likeable and overall a good host, I don’t agree that he HAS to be so frequent! I mean, yes, he’s had plenty of memorable moments…But I also find it easy to get tired of him. How many times can they milk the same three characters out of him? Me, personally, I think that Jon Hamm is the real breakout of recent seasons…And I want them to keep looking for as many breakouts as they can, rather than constantly relying on their favorites.
As for Jay, I think he has had the same problem as every other cast member in recent years: He has no material from the half-assed writers to really display the full range of his talent…In fact, I’d say that even Kristen had this problem. I mean, yes, they milked her dry, but they never actually gave her that many good roles, and that’s why so many people hate her…
More important than who plays Obama is coming up with a funny take on Obama. They gave him a free pass his whole first term. I think the writers revere him too much.
