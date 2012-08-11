With the continuing massive success of Marvel’s movie universe — culminating in “The Avengers” — and “The Dark Knight Rises,” Hollywood isn’t going to stop making superhero movies anytime soon. But for every hero who’s ready for his or her close-up, there are a handful that we just can’t see working on the big screen. The HitFix editorial staff narrowed down the list to 10 superheroes who really don’t need their own movie.
Who did we miss? Agree? Disagree? Tell us what you think in the comments section.
lol @ all the nearly the entire list being DC characters and most being important members of the Justice League. The list is right though. All of those characters are going to have trouble selling a movie on their own name, but its possible. If Captain America can make $370 million worldwide then Wonder Woman has a chance.
Agreed on Fury, he can’t carry a movie on his own but I don’t see why Marvel just doesn’t do a Shield movie. You can make it an emsemble movie with Widow, Hawkeye and Maria Hill so they don’t have to rely on Fury to carry the movie.
Wonder Woman doesn’t have a chance when WB goes with f’in David E. Kelly adaptations lol.
I’m much more of a DC fan, but this shows exactly why a JLA movie wouldn’t (and probably shouldn’t) work
i want wonder woman
They’re making a SHIELD tv series, with Whedon at the helm
I read this comment at first and thought Green Lantern was in the list. He’s connected to so much stuff that his movie would pretty much cover JLA.
The only one out of Hawkeye, Maria Hill and Black widow that can carry a movie is Black widow.
Why add the others?
It makes no financial sense and is creatively redundant.
One: @ DK: A JLA movie would be awesome. Individually most of the characters don’t have that exciting of stories, but together they are one hell of a team.
Two: @ RMILL: They already did a Green Lantern movie and it SUCKED… >.> It was more of a comedy than an action movie and they got the yellow energy parts wrong… The reason Yellow was their weakness is because of the creature inhabiting the main lantern for the Green Lantern Corps’ energy until Hal released it and defeated it, and Sinestro had tapped into it’s energy and created the Sinestro Crops long before Hal did that… So yeah…
Three: I agree with you Matthew.
Last: A lot of what was put on there was only thinking of how they would do on their own with how the companies have been turning out movies lately. Most of what they’ve been throwing out here only appeals to new fans or fans that were unsatisfied with the (pre-52) comics. Die-hard fans of the original comics, like me, have all been sorely disappointed in them.
“I don’t see why Marvel just doesn’t do a Shield movie”
Because they already did a TV Show (starring Coulson, the rest of the people you mentioned are confirmed to be recurring guests). It airs this fall and promises to be very entertaining.
Glad I read the Wonder Woman entry before commenting or else I really would have embarrassed myself by losing my shit in public. Drew’s commentary makes sense and I agree: don’t make a bullshit, compromised movie, but don’t say she doesn’t “need” her own movie. She’s not an ancillary character; she fucking on par with Batman and Superman. As much as any superhero movie “needs” to be made, she’s at the top of the fucking list. And one day, when people can handle her, it will happen.
I’d say establish her in JLA first. Personally, I think they need to pull a reverse Avengers after Man of Steel. Follow up with the JLA movie and then go after the solo efforts once DC/WB has knocked us dead with the great characterization and writing :P
Yeah, I was about to curse out Drew myself, something I wouldn’t normally do because I respect him and his writing, but he made good points about how they simply shouldn’t make a WW movie if Warners is too intimidated by the mythology, etc., to do the character right.
That’s a different thing from saying WW doesn’t NEED her own movie though. Insofar as any comic book character needs to have a movie, Wonder Woman certainly does. It’s about time we get we get an iconic female superhero headlining her own film.
If anything, I’d think the success of The Hunger Games would make Wonder Woman an easier sell than ever. Just a shame that Warners can’t seem to come up with the brains and the talent to make good movies of DC properties not named Batman.**
**We’ll see next year if they can finally make the epic Superman film I’ve waited all my life to see (sorry, Donner/Lester/Singer fans).
I think calling the character “on par with Batman and Superman” is a billing Diana has never been able to live up to. Nobody is on part with them, and certainly not her, who has struggled to support a single comic, and whose mythos isn’t a fraction as well-developed.
Did you just say that Wonder Woman was on par with Batman?
Pardon me but LOLOLOLOL
Wonder woman is not on par with batman and superman, she’s way above them. The problem that people have is that they haven’t read fully into her stories. She’s a much more complex character than batman or superman and furthermore she’s able to make the hard decisions like, oh say, killing a bad guy that needs to be killed which is something neither batman or superman do. They’re too busy walking the line whereas wonder woman will cross it if necessary. She’s just so complex that honestly there couldn’t just be a standalone movie. There’d need to be at least 3 scripts written up to tell the course of her story. Unfortunately there’s apparently not enough brain power up there yet to put something good together
regarding WW being considered “on par” with Supes and the Bat, she most certainly is, it’s part of why she’s one of the characters in DC’s “Trinity”.
The “Trinity” is a marketing concept as much as anything. It’s never been reflected in Wonder Woman’s actual status as a property — she’s struggled to support one book, can never get adaptations made, etc. Comparing her with Superman and Batman is silly, and just sets the bar unnecessarily high in a way that ends up reflecting badly on her.
Wonder Woman is a concept that belongs in the 70’s with the invisible plane.
Well she may have problems supporting a book, but then again most comic fans are boy, and men and they even for all their juvenile desires will not read a book based on a woman for long. Wonder Woman’s power though it said to be on par with Superman’s so take it as you will.
That’s not what we were talking about, so that’s neither here nor there. The Sentry is even more powerful than Superman, and yet I don’t see his movie in development.
I am in the process of polishing my WW feature right now…lets hope it appeals to some (probably not all) of the female comic book readers and other woman and little girl who wanted to be her at some point in their lives.
The reason WW is NOT on par with Superman and Batman is exactly the reason you mention at the end. People don’t “handle her” (i.e. “like her”) as much as Superman and Batman.
Wow. Sexism, much? It has been demonstrated time and time again that unless the female character is almost naked, involves lots of action and one liners is a HIT!! But is still considered trashy. Giving it a pat on the head and go on your merry way to the kitchen, dear.
Now here comes George Perez’s story on how the amazons came to be. Why they’re freed but really slaves of their shared past of male abuse. And then WW is born, the story gets complicated and continue…
Time later Greg Rucka takes the baton and slowly start to develop a story that rocked the friendship in the trinity, bold move, but one I personally liked. I remember Batman saying once to Superman when she was wanted for murder; “She’s an amazon, a warrior, a queen. She has the mind and strength, that you don’t have, to make difficult decisions. Deal with it.”
She struggled to support one book because of very bad admin decisions, nothing more. If WW were a male character it would have his movie loooong time ago. Look at the record. How many movies Superman have? All a disaster! With the exception of the 1 and 2 Reeves made. And they keep at it! At least with Nolan they nailed Batman.
DC Executives doesn’t have the guts, that’s all. Good scripts and directors have come and gone. They ignored them all. To all the little boys that says that Wonder Woman is not on par with Superman And Batman. I have to give them a hug and tell them sweetly that Wonder Woman is on par and more than Batman and Superman. Sorry, that’s the reality folks. You can’t change the colour of the sun just because you don’t like it.
I have been collecting 30+ years and have friends in the industry and really what these executives decide most of the time is downright dumb. BTW, some titles in DC needed the relaunch, but most of them no and simply ruined their timelines.
my god woman, you hit the nail right on the fucking head. you’re my new idol
Yeah I was about to go ape shit. Wonder Woman definitely deserves her own movie. Fuck!
I agree with CoolhandJennie, I think that Wonder Woman deserves her own movie, but it must be done right! I would absolutely love for Lynda Carter to have a cameo of sorts. (I mean she did reference her alter-ego superhero in “Sky High”)
OK, I have to say while the author attempts to reason why there shouldn’t be a Wonder Woman movie there is no question that THERE SHOULD BE.
Please don’t give me the she’s too good for it crap. We could say the same about a lot of superman films but it doesn’t mean I wont go pay to see it and enjoy it on some level (like I have done with Superman films).
I’d rather see something than nothing and there is a serious lack of strong female leads in the whole super hero movie movement.
Hello sex appeal! Hello date movie! Hello young woman empowerment/role model. DO IT NOW.
WW on par with Batman and Superman? If not better? Now that’s what you call humor, ladies and gentlemen, because the very notion is absolutely hilarious. ROFL! I’m just glad the people at WB have the sense to realize a stand-alone WW movie would be an unmitigated disaster.
The only way wonder woman would make a good movie is if it was rated XXX
Lol.. on par with Superman and Batman? Not really. Its not just about having super powers. Its about building character.. and there’s not much to build there. Like someone said above, killing bad guys that need killing and not having any lines is no character. And more over she was made as just a copy of superman.. “hey why have only a man lets make a woman too” reasoning.
If they try to make a Wonder woman movie it would be he biggest flop ever.
The only way I can see Superboy working is if Man of Steel is extremely successful and they eventually go down the Doomsday route.
Ending Man Of Steel 2 with Supe’s death and the reveal of the Supermen, then continuing into the 3rd movie would be bad ass. The fourth, after we’ve seen the full limit of Supe’s power, would bring in Darkseid.
I won’t lie, I was pretty excited about the idea of the Rock playing Black Adam. A Supe’s level being with no remorse or real agenda beyond ass beatings? Hell yea, that’s a villain I can get behind.
First Class should really be all the “Origins” the X Men franchise needs. They’ve been given license to explore these stories without over-riding the first trilogy. IMO, the DoFP storyline REALLY needs to pull an Abram’s Star Trek and hit the damn reset button. The ending of First Class makes it all too easy. Have Havok be taken captive so we can bring in Scott to help find him, Banshee can either stay or hang out as Moira’s bodyguard overseas.
Also, is the Hitfix staff gunning for a Wonder Twins movie? :D
a Shazam story that opens with Black Adam’s fall, and then his redemption along side Captain Marvel could be awesome.
I dunno, if Captain America and Thor can have success, it’s hard to say who can’t. Statistically, women and women superheroes always have a harder time, but if they want a JL movie with any chance of success they might need to do a WW movie just as well. Maybe I’m one of the few, but I’ve always really enjoyed The Savage Hawkman. It might stand a chance with a decent costume design (like the current New 52) and be rated R. Hawkman isn’t ment to be a heroic pg13, he’s a bloody brawler. Might be fun.
I agree. If they can bring a demi-god to the screen, why not an Amazon? It may be a challenge, but isn’t that what they do? After all, the Bermuda Triangle would be a perfect place for her to be hiding out. Wonder Woman deserves to be brought to life.
*cough* catwoman film *cough*
Having said that, if only Kim Kardashian could actually act. She’d look 100% the part of WW, but man, that would be a terrible movie. Worse that Shaq’s “Steel”.
They brought an orphan with a speech impediment to the silver screen. I don’t see why an Amazonian Queen/Princess, whatever can’t have her own movie. I really think they should have done a Green Lantern movie before anybody else in JLA though. He’s the one reconnected in everybody else’s comics, so it would make the viewer a bit more knowledgeable.
1. Mark Millar was the writer of “The Ultimates” storyarc that introduced the Sam Jackson lookalike Nick Fury, not Brian Michael Bendis.
2. Superboy is a clone of Superman and an unknown human in the New 52 reboot, not another alien race.
3. Shazam, the artist formerly known as Captain Marvel, has not has his new origin fully revealed as of yet, so we don’t know how well it might work for modern audiences.
I’m pretty sure the human Superboy he was cloned from was Lex Luthor. Or did they change that?
I think they revealed Shazam’s origins with DC’s JLA Zero Issue
Superboy has been a clone way before the DC new 52 reboot.
Shazam’s origin’s have been revealed in Justice League’s 0 issue. Though I wouldn’t call him a hero just yet.
If Disney can make movie after movie about misunderstood princesses, WB should be able to make Wonder Woman work…
Agreed… 100% Agreed
Only difference is the fan base. Disney works with myth and fairytales that already have varied versions and unknown authors. DC and Marvel, on the other hand, have set storylines which are difficult to deviate from. If they tweak the stories like Disney does theirs, comic fans might riot.
This was good. Power Pack really does seem like an inspired idea for a translation but you are right about the pitfalls. I can’t imagine that getting through the Hollywood process and not ending up looking/feeling/marketed like another Spy Kids movie. A shame.
Also – as per Wonder Woman – did the recent DC Animated version utilize elements of the screenplays mentioned? In the early going of that especially it seemed really feature worthy in terms of ideas and characterizations. Another situation where it seems there is gravitational pull toward bad instincts about what to do with a property (Wonder Woman).
Have you seen the DC animated film they did? It wasn’t particularly good. It’s not an accident that there’s only been one stand-alone DC animated flick starring Wonder Woman, and a metric f**kton starring Superman and Batman. What sells, sells. And WW by herself does not sell.
That list should have been called “WB should stop doing superhero movies altogether”. Now that the Batman franchise is over, there is nothing I’d want them to do and it’s because of them, not the characters they own.
I don’t believe a Justice League movie should be made. The characters aren’t as interesting as the Avengers and the team dynamic wouldn’t work as well.
I believe an excellent Wonder Woman movie could be made. She’s tied up with the Greek mythology, which means you could have the Kraken attack New York or other stuff like that. The possibilities are endless.
The Flash should be on that list though. Super speed just wouldn’t work as a power on screen.
Interesting that you call yourself “Arrow,” since that’s the name of the new Green Arrow TV series. One would think you’d want to see more DC properties?
Anyhow, I think you’re being a bit shortsighted. That’s a matter of opinion that the JL isn’t as “interesting” as The Avengers. The JL/JLU animated series was a classic, and would be an excellent model (well, just going with the main seven that started the series) for a live action film. Those characters had depth.
I’d like to see them build it up with solo films first, like Marvel did, but it may not be entirely necessary. The cartoons didn’t do that, apart from giving us a bit of Martian Manhunter’s backstory, and a big reveal about Hawkgirl later on.
Now that I think about, doing that Martian epic from the pages of JLA, or a version of the “Starcrossed” saga from the animated JL, could make for a couple of great movies.
Bringing Flash to the big screen would be a challenge not only because showing super speed would be tricky, but keeping the costume from looking goofy too. I love the character (the Wally West version) though, so I’d like to see it happen.
My problem with the Justice League is that most of them are goodie two-shoes, as opposed to the Avengers, where only Captain America fits that description. You’re right that the animated series was really good but that was a series; it was the perfect format to add depth to the characters. Put them all in one movie and you have a bunch of characters with no discernible flaw and no time to really make them different from one another.
As for Flash, I actually like his costume and the character is one of the few, with Batman and Plastic Man, to have a clear personality that set him apart from the rest. But super speed? 2 hours watching events happening in slo-mo? And one major villain is a talking gorilla? Nit much to do with that.
P.S.: I hadn’t realized about the name; I had it for a while. I should totally sue CW.
They could use the Flash costume from the upcoming game Injustice: Gods Among Us.
If they are going to make a Flash movie they should make Captain Cold the villain
. . . . You’re right, Arrow. Most of them ARE “goodie two-shoes” Superman, BATMAN, and WONDER WOMAN??@
Wonder Woman killed people. A lot. She would swing her sword around and decapitate people and got away with it until the JL made her stop killing people. And she wasn’t happy about that.
And then there’s Batman. SUCH a fucking “goody-goody”
Good call there, chief. Too many goody-goodies on the team.
That’s 2 examples. I said Batman was different and Wonder Woman was a goodie two-shoes for 90% of her existence.
Also, I would really appreciate it if you changed your tone. That discussion was last month and everybody was polite before you came in.
how is Captain America a goody goody? He may stand for Justice and all that but the man fought in WW2 and killed his enemies. With guns, he did in the movie and he even picked up a gun in The Avengers. Let’s not forget that he threw one of the soldiers off of the Shield Helicarrier.
“Put them all in one movie and you have a bunch of characters with no discernible flaw and no time to really make them different from one another.”
If you knew anything about these characters you would know they are just as flawed as any other hero. It wouldn’t take long to show how different they are from one another either.
Laugh all you want at Aquaman, but the character could indeed work as a feature film. The long-haired, harpoon-handed version mocked in this article was a total badass on the JL/JLU animated series, and the Peter David-written comics that inspired that version of the character were really good too.
More recently, Aquaman was one of the best characters on the recent Batman: The Brave & The Bold animated show, and latest comics version in “The New 52” has garned praise as well (I haven’t read them myself).
There’s certainly more than one direction WB could go with Aquaman, and I’d like to see a more badass version of the character on the screen, whether on his own or as part of the Justice League. If WB can come up with a good concept (Yeah, I don’t trust them either) it would , it would make sense to do it before Marvel gets Namor on the big screen.
Totally agree to this. Aquaman is badass and those jokes about him are so totally untrue.
Also, The New 52 Aquaman was indeed amazing..Geoff Johns did a good job!… maybe WB should get Johns to write for the Aquaman movie.
HELL YES!
The whole “hahaha, Aquaman sucks, he talks to fishes” schtick was funny the first time Robot Chicken did it, after that it just became real old, real fast. And all the people making the jokes have probably never read an Aquaman comic in their lives.
Aquaman has potential, but frankly glamrock hookhand Aquaman is kind of dated. You don’t need to make Aquaman “dark”, you need to put him in an two-fisted, pulpy adventure movie. The Brave and The Bold Aquaman is the most entertaining version of Aquaman I’ve seen: he’s like a seagoing Indiana Jones. Have him both dealing with his responsibilities as king and as a swashbuckling defender of the seas.
Aquaman’s New 52 run is amazing. They should just pull something along those lines.
Completely Agree on the New 52 version of Aquaman. If Hollywood is paying attention and they want to starting point to mold Aquaman’s story, it’s that series.
The entire series is focused on Aquaman’s little known backstory of him being an adventurer, the history of the Trident and it’s connection to Atlantis’ history, how he eventually became the “King of Seas” so to speak….
That’s your script right there, but we are talking about Hollywood…..
Aquaman is fantastic. Want to see him done right? Just look at JL/JLU. Amazing rendition of him there.
Odd that Ant-Man didn’t make this list. I’ve really enjoyed the Marvel Studios output for the most part (Iron Man 2 was a drag), but is the world really clamoring for an Ant-Man movie?
It might’ve made for a fun animated collaboration with Pixar, but I just don’t see that one working in live action. I’m not so sure about Guardians of the Galaxy either. Personally, I’d rather see a good Runaways movie, with Tony Stark and Steve Rogers and the like, making cameos.
Clearly you haven’t seen the Ant man test reel
How about an elderly Garrett Morris reprising his role as Ant-Man from the classic late ’70s SNL “Super Heroes Party” skit? “I don’t see what’s so funny. Is there something wrong with being Ant-Man?” he whines, as the other super heroes make fun of him.
This list
This list is mostly silly. There is totally room for Wonder Woman, Aquaman and a low budget Martian Manhunter in a world where Captain America, Thor and a giant green rage monster get their own films. The key is that DC needs to find the right people to adapt them and keep Greg Berlanti away from every story meeting. Thor quite easily paved the way for Wonder Woman and Aquaman. I wouldn’t call the Aquaman plotline on Entourage a running joke either as someone familiar with the show. They attach James Cameron, have the movie outgross Spiderman in its opening weekend and all the poster art was actually well done. In fact at the time Entourage made Aquaman such a pop culture icon that the CW(or WB I can’t remember when the switch happened) made a pretty decent pilot.
Now you hit the nail on the head. I think they just want to see reaction to possible new super hero movies. This list is totally ridiculous. Look at how many people are interested just in the thought of making one of those movies. Personally, very happy to see so much chagrin over WW on the list. All they need is the right people, director, script & screenwriter .. annnnd ACTION!!!
I agree, with the exception of WW. They are dead-on in saying WW can’t hold her own in a stand-alone flick. It would be a financial catastrophe for WB, and they need to keep away from doing it. WW is only important with regards to her relations with the rest of the JL. By herself? Totally uninteresting.
I would watch the shit out of a Wonder Woman, Aquaman, or Captain Marvel film, if they were handled properly.
So! AGREED!
I’m sure thats a lot of shit to watch out of the movie…
Angelina Jolie in salt worked…Gina Carano in Haywire worked, not to mention Kate Beckinsale in Underworld and Milla Jovovich in Resident Evil…Why?? Because they were very strong,very smart and the actors who played them made them believable. Wonder Woman would work if Warner Brothers thinks a little less “superhero” and a little more “action hero”. With the right director,a smart screenplay, and a strong female lead (like Gina Carano???) It could “Kick Ass”. Michaelmpls@yahoo.com
Wonder Woman was the only fictional fighting female for decades, yet everybody is jumping the line in front of her
,Angelina Jolie did not work. I saw Salt. Terrible film. Gina Carano was awful in Haywire. Underworld and Resident Evil are ridiculous film series. Face it – when you have female action leads, you get films that suck. Stick with the men – they make money. Women don’t.
They should have put Justice League on here as well because I don’t think Warner Bros. has their collective head in the right place, much like what was said about Wonder Woman. With the Marvel Studios films, they put people who were truly passionate about the source material and were willing to let the concept build slowly over time so that audiences could accept a world filled with superheroes.
If anything, I think DC would need buildup films even more than Marvel did, because as iconic as DC’s characters are (probably even more so than Marvel), the universe as a whole is far more wide-reaching and outlandish. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there is the Tesseract, which came from Asgard (Thor), gave off gamma radiation (Hulk), had the same kind of power Tony Stark used to live (Iron Man), and was first discovered in WWII (Captain America). Also, there’s the Super Soldier Serum, which they used as both the cause of Captain America’s origin and part of the Hulk’s (radiation mixed with the serum). How are they going to tie together a man from Krypton, an woman created by Greek gods, a space cop, a man bathed in chemicals and struck by lightning (surely they’ll change that), and a guy who dresses up like a bat in a single film? I really think for films, there needs to be more connective tissue for audiences to accept the concept and, right now, I just don’t see it.
I have to agree with them all. thought while wonderwoman was great on TV (The first one) wouldn’t do so well on the silver screen.
there there is Nick Fury and like the kingpin they screwed up by making both black. how stupid can they be. they are both iconic and means something to everyone some where.
you don’t just fuck up two characters just because you wanted to do something different or might have been forced into it.
they need to change Nick back to being white and the kingpin as well.
and then disregard the first two like they was a bad dream.
. . . . Wow, racist much?
Why does he have to be a racist? When I found our about S.L. Jackson as Nick Jury at the end of Iron Man I was all WTF??? I have been out of collecting comics loop since 1994, and then went to the internet to see what the director was thinking, only to find out about The Ultimates universe and was all ‘hey that’s cool’ then bought the Ultimate Avengers DVD’s to get up to speed. As for the Kingpin issue, I gotta totally agree. Seeing as how there is no real reason to make the change to the character (not to mention the film was a travesty on many levels) as there was never a precedent set with the comics just makes me say WTF. Besides I could also counter argue that it stereotypes blacks as criminals.
*Fury lol!
Not having an independent movie for Wonder Woman is one of the great sins of Warner Brothers Studios that should have received much more of a backlash than it has. Women centered movies such as the lien movies, Underworld series, Resident Evil and Lara Croft have done well and do not have nearly the following that Wonder Woman has garnered. Even Catwoman, has had a feature made about her. As far as using the world that Wonder Woman inhabits as an excuse to deny her a movie, I agree that the details of her story need to be overhauled and grounded in a real world without magic and gods. But that does not need to change who she is nor compromise the essence of her abilities. It can be done, as I have read several retellings of her story by unnoticed fan fiction writers that could easily be transferred to film that respect her origin but transfers it to a real world setting with some bordering on the brilliant. What is interesting is that Catwoman’s origin story has been recreated so many times, I am not even sure which is the correct (official) one and that has not hurt her reputation or popularity and she is perhaps the second most popular female character in the DC universe just behind Wonder Woman. It is an ongoing shame that WB does not develop this character and give her the proper respect due her. Saying that her story is too difficult to translate to film is a copout as numerous stories have updated the origins and nature of a character’s powers which if part of a well-made movie can recreate the canon.
Catwoman and Wonder Woman are both great characters I can’t believe they haven’t done anything else with them.
the mythology for WW isn’t any more ridiculous than Thor’s either. A giant alien planet/universe for old Norse gods?
But I would say that they need to make her origin more palatable. Most superheroes have an explanation for their origin. It helps their story that in a lot of cases they chose to accept their abilities and responsibilities to become superheroes. it is not that clear cut with Wonder Woman. I agree that the Thor mythology continues to be hard to believe but they made an attempt at making it more realistic than it used to be.
They didn’t de-god the Thor movie, and it worked.
“Troy” took all the gods out of the Iliad, and it didn’t.
The only way they *kinda* got away with making Catwoman into her own movie is that they were riding the tide of the Batman movies. There was the tie-in there that made it possible. I think that they will make the WW movie, but only after she proves popular in a JLA movie first.
Hellboy is thematically similar to Wonderwoman, and tat was done pretty well. It’s just an excuse not to spend the money a wonderwoman movie would need, made even riskier b the need to use an (relatively)unkown actress
Why does a second-rate character like WW deserve her own movie? She’s only interesting in relation to other superheroes. By herself? Thoroughly uninteresting. Better to make a Batgirl movie than a WW movie. At least Batgirl is interesting. I’m glad WB isn’t going for a WW movie. It would be a disaster, and WB doesn’t need any more of those.
Did they just say The Dark Knight Rises was Marvel?
You forgot The Flash.
Just please don’t make a Squirrel Girl or D-Man movie and I’m fine.
squirrel girl would be hilarious
considering she’s deadpool’s greatest rival and apparently the strongest marvel char…
As long as no one makes a D-Man movie, I’m fine
Bullshit! X-Men needs a fucking reboot with a higher budget. Each one of the X-Men movies cost less then $80 million and it showed. It takes at less $200 million. To make a decent comic book base film.
Oh man, the studios just love audiences like you. I hope one day you will see how inane that comment you made was.
No, X-Men needs to go back to Disney/Marvel, just like Spiderman does. We need a unified Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Yeah but the thing is, how did Thor or Captain America or even Iron Man seem like a good idea at first? And it’s been the right writers, producers and workers that have made The Avengers work. I think all these characters (ESPECIALLY WONDERWOMAN) could be well-marketed, great movies but you need the right team. The Avengers has been a wild success but not because of how they picked and choose but because of the incredible producing behind these projects. It’s a giant endeavor. Any film idea can be a wild stretch until the right crew comes along, “The Wizard of Oz” for instance. That could have been a giant disaster but instead it’s a classic.
You’re right, it just takes the right people with imaginations and good ideas. You get a good director, a good writer and assemble a good cast and magic can happen.
I would like to see Wonder Woman, Aquaman and Hawkman.
Brian Michael Bendis didn’t write Ultimates, Mark Millar did. And the Ultimate Nick Fury as an African-American character made his first appearance in Ultimate X-Men, not The Ultimates. Also, part of the problem WB had with Joss Whedon’s script was that he didn’t want to use the costume or any villains from the comics, so in that case it wasn’t Warner Bros. being uncomfortable with her comics history.
It was Mark Millar who wrote the Ultimates and Based Nick Furry after Sam Jackson.
I would totally watch a Nick “Furry” movie, especially if he recruited Squirrel-Girl, Tigra and Rocket-Raccoon.
i think that they need to remake ghostbusters, now that would be great especially in 3D
Oh please stop talking about 3D… You and people like you are the reason films are as juvenile as they are. Superhero movies just need to be treated with respect (like Batman was eventually) but some of the comments on here just reflect what the studios know already – just put out reboot after reboot and the kids will come flocking. TASM is a case in point – not one really good SPider-Man movie has been made yet.
This article assumes that the movie makers would somehow be beholden to the most current comic book versions of these characters, The films will be for the wider movie-going audience so it won’t matter what’s going on in the most recent continuity (which could change completely at the next reboot anyway).
I do, however, agree with all of these choices except 2.
Wonder Woman is still viable and has a built-in recognition factor and could be a success if handled properly,
I also think Captain Marvel (in his classic form) could be a great standalone movie outside of any Justice League continuity.
His powers are too similar to Superman’s to make sense as a member of a film version of the Justice League but the iconic “Shazam”/lightning bolt concept would probably still strike a chord even with those people who didn’t know where it came from.
The magical element almost requires that he inhabit his own separate movie universe. I know it ain’t gonna happen but it would be cool to have a totally unconnected movie thread for DC’s magical characters–Captain Marvel, Dr.Fate, etc,
Dr. Strange.
The first sentence in this article proved the authors ignorance & worthlessness of the article. Stating that “Marvel’s universe has been successful – culminating in the “Avengers” & the “Dark Knight Rises.” Batman is DC comics, not Marvel, you imbeciles!
the celestial figures bless you from the nexus of the universe
They were saying that the Marvel Universe was separate from “The Dark Knight Rises”. You were reading it wrong.
The best way to make DC Comics into movies is to forget everything that has happened to these characters post-crisis and focus on the mythology of the golden and silver ages of comics. Read Darwyn Cooke’s “DC: The New Frontier.” In my opinion, an adaptation of that book would make the best possible Justice League movie.
There are some definitely good points made here, especially concerning the difficulty of making a Wonder Woman movie and a Supergirl movie. Much of the rest of the list, however, seems unimaginative and facile. If comic books and comic book movies like Dark Knight Returns and even the less than amazing Daredevil have taught us anything, it’s that part of the difficulty of a comic book movie is translating the freedom of a comic book into the more limiting confines of a film. I don’t think it overly optimistic to suggest that a Martian Manhunter film could be interesting if it were approached as a “fish out of water” story like Starman or Brother From Another Planet. Picking Superboy, Aquaman, or Shazam! as unfilmable properties makes sense on the surface, but I think that a little more depth of analysis would have made this list more interesting. These list always strikes me as a little glib and under conceived to be of any use.
It’s interesting how nearly all of these were DC characters, and to put it bluntly, DC characters are flat, barely two-dimentional. Batman is fleshed-out, and that’s why the last three in that series were successful. But, who can relate to Superman, Wonderwoman, or so many of these superheroes with either alien or magical origins?
On the other hand, the most popular Marvel characters are human, and have human problems that folks can relate to, which is why they saved the one about individual X-Men spot movies for last. The best we can hope for with the DC universe is a JLA film, where they can try to play all of their prima donnas with and against each other to make things interesting.
On that note I’m pretty sure that i don’t think they should do Teen Titans either. the CGI aside, after seeing the revamped Robocop, I’m not looking forward to Cyborg’s design ideas
Wow, there is so much wrong in that article. The key to a movie adaptation is AN adaptation. You gotta pick ONE take on the character (even if are picking elements from different versions, which most movie adaptation of superhero comic books do) and base your movie(s) on it. Such as:
–Supergirl: Teen girl from another planet with powers and abilities far beyond a mortal teen girl. Long before Buffy Summers, there was another blonde super-powered girl hero. Showing how she balances her high school life and superhero life would be interesting. Bonus if you adapted Peter David’s version where she’s a blonde alien, Kara Zor-El, who “bonds” with a dying brownette Linda Danvers, so Kara has Linda’s memories and can change physical appearance from blonde Kara to brownette Linda (and neatly avoiding the glasses schtick).
–Nick Fury: If they can make 6-foot 1-inch John Rhys Davies look like a 3-foot tall dwarf in Lord of the Rings–a DECADE AGO–I think cgi can fake have 60something Sam Jackson as the lead of a Nick Fury trilogy. His love of wearing all-black outfits (ala Neo of the Matrix), makes it all the easier.
–Wonder Woman: I’ll save for last considering her movie adaptation has been waiting the longest.
–Aquaman: The key is first, dumping the orange and green suit. You can go with DC Universe Online’s version, of a golden chain-mail top with dark green leggings, a blue on blue “aquaflage” (aqua-camoflage) suit, from the first Aquaman series, post-Crisis on Infinite Earths, that rebooted his history, or something different altogether including no costume, ala Smallville and the Aquaman: Mercy Reef pilot. Going from style to substance, the key to Aquaman is showing what he can do, highlighting he’s from the BOTTOM of the ocean, the same ocean depth that would crush modern submarines, Aquaman has the strength and endurance to not only survives, but thrives in, a world of pitch darkness, beyond sunlight, his nightvision allows him to see perfectly; and a world that froze poor Leo to death at the end of Titannic (spoilers), Aquaman laughs off. Not to mention he can swim at Mach 9, imagine how much faster he’d be on land. Oh yeah, he can also communicate with marine life.
–Martian Manhunter: Yes, he’s an outsider who’s an observer. So the obvious way for a movie adaptation is hook him up, with a romantic partner or a business partner (he has a history of being a human detective) or both ala Sherlock Holmes (ala Robert Downey or Benedict Cumberbatch version).
–Superboy: Young Justice’s 1st season totally proves false that a Superboy-as-clone adaptation can’t be done. It’s a coming-of-age story of someone who was literally born yesterday trying to figure out his own identity when his “father”, Clark Kent, rejects him.
–Hawkman: Yeah, you definitely have to pick a version to use here. I prefer the alien one. The reincarnation one is messy and if nothing else, removes the stakes. So what if he’s killed, he’ll just come back. Have Katar Hol and Shayera, dubbed “Hawkman and Hawkwoman” by Earth media, be alien cops sent to Earth to capture alien criminal, as a ploy by a corrupt Thanagar government to scout out Earth for invasion. When the Hawks find out, the criminal is an agent, they defeat him and defect to Earth.
–Power Pack: Hitgirl and Katniss aside, yeah, tween heroes might be better off with a lighter tone, ala Spy Kids. Alternatively you might opt for cgi version since audience are less nervous about putting animated characters thru the ringer.
–Shazam: He’s Tom Hanks’ BIG if Tom had wished to not just be an adult but also a super-powered one. Unlike Power Pack, he’s a kid in the body of an adult (some meta-commentary could be made there about Hollywood) so that can be played for both humor and horror.
–Any more X-Men: If the story well-written and executed, I have no problems with more. Speaking of well-written, it would be bonus if it’s an adaptation of Peter David’s X-Factor (a mutant detective agency, lead by a guy who can make instant copies of himself).
— Ken from Chicago
P.S. Seeing how this post has probably already reached TLDR range for many folk, I’ll post separately about Wonder Woman.
The key to a Wonder Woman movie adaptation is understanding who she is. I agree the character is very iconic, but as much as she is well-known in the mainstream, that she can deflect bullets with her bracelet, that she’s strong, fast, has an invisible jet, a lasso of Truth and comes from Paradise Island of Amazons and no men, those are merely elements. She, herself, her persona is not well-known. An ever-aging, ever-shrinking percentage think of her as Lynda Carter from the awesome 1970s show that went from WW2 to the then-contemporary 1970s
However, in recent decades, comic books, animated tv shows and dvd movies have fairly consistently agreed on Diana’s persona. While some folk would prefer showing her in a World War 2 setting, in like of her persona, a contemporary, 21st century, Wonder Woman would be more interesting, to have
that contrast, like Clark Kent in SUPERMAN: THE MOVIE, between the character and the world around her. It would be a great way of showing her struggles to deal with the culture shock from her home island to Man’s World and defining her character–or as one person summed it up:
“With WW the persona is plain and simple–literally. She’s the Old Knight in DRAGON HEART, one of the knights of CAMELOT, the old gunslinger from the Old West. That is she’s a warrior from a time when you put your heart on your sleeve. Disagreements were open and plain. There wasn’t all the politicking and spin. And when you were really mad, you didn’t just whine or sue or post
a nasty facebook entry or tweet, but you ‘took it outside’.
“That’s Diana’s persona–and why she would be a fish outta water in Man’s World. Basically a superhero version of CROCODILE DUNDEE with the gender roles reversed. Trevor crashes on Themyscira and is the fish outta water there amongst the Amazons, monsters and Greek gods–until Diana returns him home and she’s a fish outta water with lawyers, marketing reps, agents,
politicians, papparazzi and Hollywood … and the casual, callous indifference to suffering on the doorstep of massive wealth.
“Diana feels more at ease when the monster shows up in NYC harbor for the grand finale.”
[groups.google.com]
Of course as nice as exposition is, a good narrative helps to better get a sense of the character:
Teaser trailers. Gotta love em:
FADE FROM BLACK TO
Exterior shot of the Smithsonian where we here in voice over. “And this is one example of the F-22 stealth fighter used on various mission in Europe
and the Middle East. It’s flight profile, high tech surface material can absorb radar and evade most detection systems it’s been nicknamed ‘The
Invisible Jet’.”
CUT TO interior of a huge room with the stealth fighter with a bunch of soldiers, many of them Air Force and a curator in a business suit and a
woman with long dark flowing ravenous hair in a sleeveless white tunic, bracelets and white cloak who comments: “Please, tell me more.”
Fade to gold text on black: WONDER.
FADE *FROM* BLACK TO:
Bird’s eye pan across an ocean to an island coast to a colosseum where there are two Greek armies clashing in gleeming golden ancient Greek armor (the metal “skirt”, helmets with “mohawks”) and white tunics.
ZOOM IN as the armies stop fighting as a slave slowly walks out onto the field. He’s in little more than a dingy, gray potato sack and sandals, with long bedraggled hair and his arms bound and chained in front of him where he is being pulled by a Greek soldier into the center and then uses a hammer and stake to nail the chain into the ground.
A trumpet sounds and a squad from each of the opposing armies converge on the slave. The slave runs right at the soldier who brought him out and he barely has time to pull out his sword to ward off the slave who dodges, kicks, leaps, somersaults, lands just as the soldier times it to bring his sword in an overhand arc right on the slave’s head–only the slave holds out his arms as
the sword cuts him loose from the chain. The slave does a roundhouse kick and kicks the soldier solidly in the head! The slave grabs the sword from the dazed soldier just as the two converging squadron reach him.
CUT TO: Clash of swords / dodging / slash to the head / leaping over soldiers / somersaulting backwards over soldiers / clanging of sword on
helmets / nicks on the arms, legs and torso / the slave stands alone and wipes the hair from his face revealiing … he’s a woman!
CUT TO: The remaining armies fire arrows at the slave who drops her sword … and proceeds to turn about and DEFLECT the incoming arrows with the
bracelets on her forearms that had been chained, spinning about to catch the final four in her
hands. She has a wistful smile.
Fade to gold text on black: WONDER
[groups-beta.google.com]
FADE FROM BLACK TO:
CLOSE UP of a helmet with clouds racing past reflected on the visor:.
“Mama bear, this is baby bear, I’m coming in. Over.”
“STEVE! I mean Captain Trevor, we thought we lost you in that skirmish out over the Atlantic. Over.”
“General! Good to hear you too. Gotta admit I was worried myself, but things … got better, and I’m coming home. Better set the plates on the carrier,
I’ve got a wowser of a story for ya.”
CUT TO some the command room high above an air carrier when a sailor walks over to another sailer. “Excuse me, general, Satcom is tracking Captain Trevor’s radio and GPS signal going about 300 MPH, but non of our radar stations, ships or planes can get a bead on his jet’s transponder.”
“Um, Steve, you’re not flying back in some new kind of stealth invisible jet are ya?”
“General, ya gotta see it to believe it.”
CUT TO close up of Steve Trevor in his flight suits, helmet with oxygen mask, with the reflection of clouds moving past his visor.
ZOOM SLOWLY OUT out revealing an arm under each of his shoulders, holding him from behind in drunk man’s lift, with his feet dangling, and with each arm bare but for a single bracelet and strands of dark hair whipping in front of the smiling
face of his rescuer as she’s flying him home over the ocean waves–without a plane.
Fade to gold text on black: WONDER.
This take on Wonder Woman is easily filmable.
— Ken from Chicago
P.S. “If you can’t quote yourself, who[sic] can you quote?”–Ken from Chicago
All of DC characters on the list NEED and MUST be in their own movies.
We’ve seen Nick Fury in action so, no to this one.
Power Pack ? Really? NO!
X-Men….only if X-men: Day’s of Future Past is good would I like to see another.
WTF! I know Drew’s comment doesn’t say WW doesn’t need a movie, but putting her on this list DOES say that, and that in itself is wrong.
WW has been around for nearly as long as Superman. And anyone who thinks she is inferior to Superman or Batman then you’re an idiot and have obviously not read any of her comics. And if you did, you probably didn’t put in any effort into immersing yourself in them.
Also, Nick Furry is a badass. It has nothing with him not needing one, there just hasn’t been one because he doesn’t WANT one. ‘Nuff said.
The rest are completely understandable. Well, maybe we could cut that poor Aquaman some slack =P
Shazam and Wonder Woman deserve to have their own movies. They’re one of the most popular and most requested superheroes to have their own film. It could be done properly if they have a good script, a great director, phenomenal cast, and a great crew. But Most importantly, an exciting and a well told story. As long as you have those requirements, anything can be possible; you can turn a bad story, into a work of art. You just need dedication and imagination.
I agree with u. I Love wonderwoman.. it could be a hit if they could work on it and well plan.. i just wish wonderwoman can also fly.. here in my Country philippines super heroine Darna is always a hit.
I don’t understand the inclusion of Wonder Woman. The article itself points out that a good movie could be made not that it doesn’t need to be made. Saying that a movie needs to be done right in order to be good, so it shouldn’t be made because they may not do a good job is a pretty weak and simplistic argument and unfortunately that is a recurring statement. That statement really only reveals this author’s own lack of imaginaion. Another thing, many people did not know who Iron Man was a few years ago, let alone Nick Fury, Black Widow, Bullseye or even Thor. If you’d ask me a while ago I would have said there’s no way in hell you do a relatable Thor movie! I woulda said just stick him in Avengers, don’t bother with a whole movie. I was wrong. There are some interesting characters on this list. The fact that some of the characters on this list might be a bit challenging to a filmmaker or an audience makes them more appealing. As for the Green Lantern argument you made, all that proved was that was clearly the wrong way to do that character as a movie for the masses, it doesn’t mean the subject matter can’t be done. Audiences went nuts for a weak story and big blue cat aliens having hair sex, I think the right filmmaker could make Green Lantern a hit.
I would pay full price to a see huge-budgeted, live-action Apache Chief movie, just to see how bad they could make it. That would be one for the books.
Wow, another list about superhero movies written by people who don’t know shit about comic books. Wonderful.
In all, as a comic book geek, I can’t wait for this damn movie genre to fad. I want something original out of Hollywood. I have my comic books for my superheroes. Forget all these movies, especially the grossly overrated Marvel ones.
OOPS. You missed that “Nick Fruy Agent of Shield” was done. [www.rottentomatoes.com]
I like X Men origins thank you very much.
I liked X Men Origins thank you very much
Whenever one of these articles is written, you can always tell instantly which writers have actually read a comic book in their lives. And clearly, these ones haven’t. They couldn’t even get the writer of The Ultimates correct.
There was once a character who people thought could never make a movie work. He was introduced as a supporting character in a 70s title, then in the 90s appeared in a team book before briefly getting his own series that only lasted around ten issues. His biggest claim to fame was a guest spot in an episode of the 90s Spider-Man cartoon. By all measures, he would never have been able to carry his own movie.
That character was Blade. The same Blade whose film adaptation is pretty much responsible for the current success of comic book movies.
Man, I’d love to see a Hawkman and Shazam film. They’re such awesome yet underrated heroes. Maybe Aquaman and Wonderwoman….but I can’t see those two transitioning well in film.
what about james cameron directing an aquaman movie? he loves the ocean and has already done films that take place underwater such as aliens(1986),the abyss and titanic.
