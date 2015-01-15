10 things we learned from the 2015 Critics’ Choice Movie Awards

The Critics' Choice Movie Awards have made the smart move holding their annual ceremony the same day as the Academy Awards nominations. It keeps any intriguing narrative, snub or surprise at the top of everyone's minds during the show and, potentially, should increase viewership.
Over the years, the show has at times served, at worst, as a place where expected SAG, BAFTA or Oscar winners could essentially practice their acceptance speeches before a crowd. Learn what works and doesn't. Or maybe even generate some buzz for their candidacy. The 2015 Critics' Choice Movie Awards show had too many inherent problems to be that memorable (surprise: host Michael Strahan wasn't really one of them), but there were some gems for this year's Oscar nominees and even competing awards show producers scouting for talent.
Check out our top 10 takeaways from the 2015 Critics' Choice Movie Awards in the embedded gallery below.
Agree? Disagree? What were your takes after watching the show? Share your thoughts in the embedded gallery below.
Painful to watch! It was awkward and often disconnected truly this award show could be smoother and less grammar school “Spring Program” in appearance.
I also am starting to think Imitation Game is not catching fire the way it needs to to win the big prize. I’m just not sensing it. I can’t see it winning with DGA or SAG. Maybe PGA, which is the most telling. I know one should never underestimate the Harv but I’m not convinced we have another King’s Speech here.
Is there going to be an insider account of the ceremony by Kris like in previous years? I really loved reading about the mood in the audience for wins and speeches and other interesting tidbits he had to offer.
Horrible. These critic awards are a farce. Pay off big time. This was a smorgasbord of gluttony.
“Considering “Unbroken” didn’t earn a Best Picture nomination…”
Actually, it was nominated in the Best Picture category.