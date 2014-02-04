10 things we’d like to see when ‘The Walking Dead’ returns

Like most of the America’s TV viewing public, we’re pretty excited about the return of “The Walking Dead” on Sunday. Happily, the Governor saga is finally over. Our heroes have lost their prison refuge and appear lost and separated, but there’s always hope for Rick Grimes and his crew, right? With that in mind we’ve come up with 10 things we hope to see over the last eight episodes of the season.

Check out our hopes and dreams in the embedded gallery within this article. Agree? Disagree? Share your thoughts below.