10 things we’ll actually really miss about Jay Leno

Not a fan of Jay Leno? We didn’t think we were either – at least not until we started thinking about it. Sure, the other late-night hosts may be hipper and, yes, even funnier, but there are a few things we just realized we’ll actually, really miss about the chinny comedian on the eve of his “Tonight Show” exit.
After checking out the below list of 10 reasons why
Personally, I’m glad Leno came back and took the show from Conan.
I thought Conan’s Tonight Show run was pretty mediocre thanks in ALL PART to one Andy Richter. That obnoxious, fat jerk hogged (and still does on TBS) so much of Conan’s spotlight that it made the show very hard to watch. I am of the opinion that Conan’s Late Night thrived when it was just Conan by himself with Max and Joel to play off of.
Jay Leno’s second run hasn’t been as good as it could have been but I prefer it over Conan. And I was a HUGE Conan fan back in the day. I watched every night and looked down on people who didn’t stay up to catch the show or watch the reruns on Comedy Central.
So, with all that out in the open – I will miss Jay and I wish him the best. And by “best” I mean a happy retirement and ZERO MORE returns to hosting a talk show.
It’s the cheap joke, but the 60 Minutes segment makes me suspect it tight come true:
Over/under on when he shoves Jimmy Fallon off a bridge and retakes the show?
The 60 Minutes interview really sold me on the idea that this is happening simply because, unlike the Carson-Leno transition and the Leno-Conan-Leno transition, Leno had no leverage over Fallon or Comcast. (Namely, the guy is insecure/fucked up enough to take half-true recollection of events and spin them in his favor–something he does in his “comedy” as well.)
The only reason Leno got the show back is that he was smart/conniving enough to put in a $100m play-or-pay clause in a contract for a show almost certain to fail, Zucker was stupid enough to agree to that, and Conan’s lawyers were dumb enough to not secure time slot protection for Conan’s Tonight Show–even when such protection is a major plot point n both the book and movie dealing with the last time Leno fought someone over the show.
But, in Leno’s mind, the network didn’t grudgingly take him back because it was possible to force Conana out due to his team’s oversight and Leno’s contract was the more expensive of the two. No, no, they welcomed him back with open arms and he CHOSE to treat it as his last hurrah with the Tonight Show. Nevermind that literally everyone who made his return to the show possible at NBC was fired shortly thereafter.
And I could go on and on about how pathologically warped and self-serving his view of the feud with other comedians is in that interview. He portrayed himself as the guy who takes the high road there. Sorry, but when David Letterman takes a shot at you on a professional basis and you respond by making both stale and freakishly personal jokes about his marriage troubles, you’ve cashed in your ‘I am the good guy’ card.
My fondest memory of Jay Leno is when he wrote a monologue for The Tonight Show while The Writer’s Guild was on strike…and in his last show claimed he is proud that The Tonight Show was a union show… ah, good times.
I don’t think that Fallon is beyond that type of behavior too if you look at how he plays games with the guests on his show and pals around with Chris Christie.
