10 things you’ll learn from watching ‘The A-Team’

After decades of rumors and development, “The A-Team” are finally hitting the big screen. But, in a complete surprise, not only are they arriving to entertain you, but educate you as well. You can find life lessons in everything, but only Hannibal (Liam Neeson), Face (Bradley Cooper), Murdock (Sharlto Copley) and B.A. (Quinton “Rampage” Jackson) can demonstrate these valuable tips.

Every true big screen hero needs amazing abs

We’re not sure whether Bradley Cooper is really a comedic actor or an action star, but you’ve got to give him credit for going the extra mile to get in shape for this one. And he makes sure you know it.



Your mental condition does not affect your ability to fly

You can be crazy. You can be psychotic. You may even be a little kooky. However, the FAA should never hold that against you when granting a pilots license. Case in point? The intricate skills of “Howing Mad” Murdock.

Sharlto Copley isn’t a one hit wonder

There were some in the industry who doubted whether first time actor Sharlto Copley could duplicate his success from “District 9.” Especially when it was learned most of his scenes were improvised on set and not in rehearsal. That will change after audiences catch his very funny and out there turn as “Howling Mad” Murdock in the “A-Team” reboot.

It never pays to sleep with another man’s woman

Especially when you’re on a rescue mission. It appears Face thinks with his [blank] and not his head most of the time. Not a good survival strategy.

Movie characters do dumb things, learn from their mistakes

So, a huge aircraft is coming your way. Should you really stop the car? Why not turn around? Why not veer to the side? Yeah, everyone panics, but come on…



Never try to have a conversation with an ex in a photo booth

It’s just too confined. How can you really hash things out when all you want to do is punch each other?

You don’t have to make it easy on yourself

So, let’s be frank. There’s got to be an easier way to crash into this meeting than this elaborate set up. Still, it’s fun to look at.

It’s all part of the plan

One thing will never change no matter who is playing the members of “The A-Team,” Hannibal is gonna have an off the wall plan and, generally, it’s gonna work.



U.S. Military attack drones have a fatal flaw

Turns out, those highly successful airship attack drones weren’t designed to deal with flying tanks. Back to the drawing board McDonnell Douglas.



Tanks. Can. Fly.

When you watch a scene where a massive tank is diving toward the ground with only one weak parachute you’ve got to think your heroes in said tank are done for. Not with this crew.

“The A-Team” opens nationwide this Friday.