10 things you need to know about ‘Black Panther’ before you see the movie

During their big reveal today for the next phase of the Cinematic Universe, Marvel officially announced the “Black Panther” movie.

Coming in 2017, the film is set to star Chadwick Boseman…who will no doubt be a household name by the time “Panther” hits theaters.

But while fans welcome the news that Marvel is finally branching out beyond chiseled white heroes with actors named Chris, “Black Panther” is a relative unknown outside comic book circles. This is not necessarily a problem since “Iron Man” and “Guardians of the Galaxy” weren”t exactly first-string superheroes either.

If you can”t wait three years to find out more about Black Panther, you”re in luck. We put together a quick and dirty primer to get you up to speed on the ruler of Wakanda.