10 times the Critics’ Choice was right and Oscar was wrong

Thursday is a big day in Hollywood. Not only do we finally find out the nominees for the 82nd Academy Awards, but later that night many of the expected winners will get to rehearse their Oscar acceptance speeches at the 20th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards.

Like the HFPA and the Golden Globes, the Broadcast Film Critics Association has traditionally fallen in line picking the consensus selections that most pundits expect to win the most coveted golden statue of them all. That being said, the Critics' Choice Movie Awards have often gone against the grain and, sometimes, made the better (for lack of a better word) “choice.” In fact, they have done it more often than you'd think, at least as far as we're concerned.

HitFix picked 10 instances where, in our opinion, the Critics' Choice Movie Awards made the right call, which you can review in the gallery story below. You might be surprised who made the cut.

Do the BFCA need more credit for their picks over the years? Let us know in the comments section.

The 20th Critics' Choice Awards broadcast live on Thursday, Jan 15 at 6 PM PST/9 PM EST on A&E.