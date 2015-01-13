10 times the Critics’ Choice was right and Oscar was wrong

Thursday is a big day in Hollywood. Not only do we finally find out the nominees for the 82nd Academy Awards, but later that night many of the expected winners will get to rehearse their Oscar acceptance speeches at the 20th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards.
Like the HFPA and the Golden Globes, the Broadcast Film Critics Association has traditionally fallen in line picking the consensus selections that most pundits expect to win the most coveted golden statue of them all. That being said, the Critics' Choice Movie Awards have often gone against the grain and, sometimes, made the better (for lack of a better word) “choice.” In fact, they have done it more often than you'd think, at least as far as we're concerned.
HitFix picked 10 instances where, in our opinion, the Critics' Choice Movie Awards made the right call, which you can review in the gallery story below. You might be surprised who made the cut.
Do the BFCA need more credit for their picks over the years? Let us know in the comments section.
The 20th Critics' Choice Awards broadcast live on Thursday, Jan 15 at 6 PM PST/9 PM EST on A&E.
Gallery isn’t working for me. I can only see the advertisement when I go to it.
We had an ad issue. It is now fixed. Sorry about that.
Some stupid advertisement pops up when I click on the gallery and then doesn’t let me view the gallery when it finishes. What’s going on?
We had an ad issue. It is now fixed. Sorry about that.
Thank you!
I don’t get the hate for Christoph Waltz win for “Django”. He was the heart of that movie. He saved it from Jamie Fox’s dull performance. He made it interesting. If anyone should get an Oscar for that movie, it was him.
And Rachel Weiz was very good in a superb film.
“If anyone…” And there you have it.
It’s not hate. It’s just not love.
@KristopherTapley
Oh, I know. I wasn’t talking about you specifically, but more of the generalized vibe of the internet (though hate may have been too strong a word). I still don’t agree it’s “more or less the same performance” as Basterds.
thank you pointing out Hoffman. He was clearly the best in the category and should have gotten the Oscar.
I know it is the prerogative of the awards body and there is often some subjective analysis required when determining supporting or lead performance, but when Waltz and Hoffman were both nominated for what I perceived as co-lead roles, I was frustrated with the politics. I became even more frustrated when AMPAS went with the lesser of two…
And as for Adams and Williams > Weisz.
Yes. On both counts. Almost ten years later and I still go back and forth on Adams >< Williams
Williams was my personal win that year. Adams 2nd, Weisz 3rd. Very close.
neat list.
to the oscar’s credit, though, they get it right over critics’ choice just as often. remember when BIG FISH won the critics’ choice over LOTR: RETURN OF THE KING. hahahahahahahaha
I don’t think anybody remembers that, largely because it never happened.
Return of the King won top honours at the Critics’ Choice awards. Big Fish won nothing. Not sure what you’re thinking of.
thank you. it was cause of the wikipedia entry: listed the movies in alphabetical order instead of in what won the awards. i’ve been bashing critics choice for years over this. glad to know i was wrong.
Actually giving Picture to ROTK instead of to true masterpiece FOTR was AMPAS mistake. That also ruined Jackson’s post-Oscar career coz it convinced him that OTT action with Legolas surfing on anything is the right way to go. Career nose-dive if there was ever one. He went full Lucas, forgot how to tell a story and made only boated CGI crap since.
i know i’ve already blown all credibility with my original post, but wasn’t the legolas surfing scene from THE TWO TOWERS, not RETURN OF THE KING?
i know i’ve already blown all credibility with my original post, but wasn’t the legolas surfing scene from THE TWO TOWERS, not RETURN OF THE KING?
Very interesting list overall.
The 2005 Best Supporting Actress race was tight for sure, but I still think Weisz gave a better performance than Adams and Williams. Weisz’s work wasn’t as showy as that of the other two, but she was the heart and soul of The Constant Gardener, spunky, driven, and heartbreaking. Beautiful work and it’s a bummer that she hasn’t managed another nomination since.
Very similar to that race was the 2001 Best Supporting Actor category, in which Kingsley, Broadbent, and McKellen gave exceptional, standout performances. Kingsley actually is my pick of the three, but given how subdued and lovely Broadbent’s work is (as well as the fact that this remains the only Oscar nomination, let alone win, he’s ever gotten), I can’t complain about his victory too much.
One I vastly disagree with is Scorsese and Eastwood. To me, the former’s film was an overblown bore with an amazing performance from DiCaprio (who should have won Best Actor that year). On the other hand, Million Dollar Baby still breaks my heart after all these years, and Eastwood’s direction gives the movie a gritty, devastating feel without resorting to unnecessary sentimentality and exploitation.
I agree that Hoffman should have won easily over Waltz that year, although Waltz’s performance is pretty special, and gives Django Unchained an unexpected heart that wouldn’t be there otherwise. I don’t see it as an identical performance to Inglourious Basterds at all.
I agree that Fargo and L.A. Confidential were better than the Best Picture Oscar winners of their respective years, as was McKellen’s performance over Benigni’s.
One that I would have added to the list was when Virginia Madsen won the Best Supporting Actress BFCA award for Sideways over Oscar winner Cate Blanchett for The Aviator. Another one would be Eddie Murphy winning the BFCA for Dreamgirls over Alan Arkin, who won the Oscar for Little Miss Sunshine. I also preferred Amy Ryan in Gone Baby Gone (who won BFCA) to Tilda Swinton in Michael Clayton (who won Oscar).
Virginia Madsen deserved her win that year, yes.
And I still believe McKellen should have won the 2001 Supporting Oscar for bringing the beloved Gandalf to life in a way that I believe no one could. Its iconic, its wonderful, it was a performance of great showmanship as well as nuance.
You really think The Aviator was better than Million Dollar Baby?
He’s not alone.
I do.
Significantly better, IMO. Million Dollar Baby is pretty meh.
Much better than MDB
Though, Swank is my win that year
“in Christoph Waltz’s lap for the second time (and more or less the same performance)”
That’s a very ignorant comment. That’s like saying Stephen and Jules are the same characters people they’re black and played by Samuel L. Jackson or Jake La Motta and Travis Brickle are more or less the same performance because they’re both violent and poorly adjusted men of working class origins from NY played by Robert De Niro.
Apart from being Germans and well-cultured, Landa and Schultz are as different as two characters can be.
“That’s like saying Stephen and Jules are the same characters people they’re black and played by Samuel L. Jackson…”
No, THAT’s an ignorant comment.
Waltz has a shtick that works well with Tarantino’s dialogue. It’s fine. Don’t pretend he doesn’t, though.
Ian McKellen not winning for Gods and Monsters is the example that still rankles me the most after all these years.
I hope his Sherlock Holmes as an old man performance in the upcoming Bill Condon film will be a worthy opportunity for AMPAS to make it up to him next year. That man deserves an Oscar.
The one that I most immediately disagree with is Martin Scorsese over Clint Eastwood. Million Dollar Baby was infinitely better directed than The Aviator. I didn’t really follow the buzz then and used to just watch the ceremony and I was absolutely certain that The Aviator was going to win Best Picture and Director and I was actually rather absolutely shocked when Million Dollar Baby won both.
I had actually seen only Aviator then and I was like what is this movie which out of the blue won. And then I saw Million Dollar Baby and it seemed to be one the most inspired and brilliant picks by the Academy in the new century.
It remains one of the best Best Picture winners of all time I would say. Eastwood’s work here is a thing of beauty.
But anyways, I would hesitate to give BFCA credit over anything at all. I know you are a member Kris but this is a parasitic organization that is far worse than even the HFPA and put up the most mortifyingly embarrassing show every year. I would almost feel ashamed to win an award from them though they have their place in the precursor season I guess.
“Million Dollar Baby was infinitely better directed than The Aviator.”
“It remains one of the best Best Picture winners of all time I would say.”
We are polar opposites.
I’ve never understood the criticism for The English Patient. Fargo is absolutely brilliant, but English Patient was a hypnotic, transporting experience, especially on the big screen. Old fashioned film making to a certain extent, but I find it riveting and transporting, with a David Lean sort of sweep and grandeur. I think it’s a quite worthy winner. Fargo would have been as well, but I give the edge to English Patient. I often think what great art Anthony Minghella would be giving us now…
When I first saw Brokeback Mountain, I thought it might be like Streetcar Named Desire and win 3 acting awards–it’s still my favorite Michelle Williams performance.
Roberto Benigni is the absolute worst Oscar choice in history–worse than The Greatest Show on Earth. I suspect the voters regretted their choice the moment he started climbing over seats on his way to the stage.
As no one is defending either Benigni or The Greatest Show on Earth, I figured I’d better jump in!
I think Benigni’s is a fine performance and a worth win. If you ever see the film again, watch in particular his body during the first half and his eyes during the second half. It’s the gracefulness of a great romantic followed by the sadness and concern of a parent fighting on behalf of his child.
I only saw The Greatest Show on Earth for the first time a couple of years ago, and had been fearing the worst. But I enjoyed its spectacle, its actors and its story. In 1952 it would, I imagine, have been a sensation, and remember, the Golden Globes also gave it their Best Picture Drama award AND they gave De Mille the Director prize. It wasn’t just the Academy that rated it highly.
Sorry, “worthy” win.
I completely agree about The English Patient. I know it gets ragged on. But when I think of big, grand, sweeping, romantic period dramas worthy of Oscar … That is The English Patient for me.
I loved Fargo, too. Still watch both films every year. But for me, there wasnt a comparison in Best Picture quality that year.
New column, “Ten times Oscar was right and Critic’s Choice was wrong.”
1. Anne, not Ann…
Points!
I’m trying and failing to figure out what you are referring to, and it’s driving me crazy.
(Hathaway)
1. Phillip Seymour Hoffman Star Trek (agree)
3. “The Wrestler” > “Jai Ho” (agree)
4. Russell Crowe < Kevin Spacey (disagree)
5. Ben Kingsley Clint Eastwood (agree)
7A. Fargo > The English Patient (agree)
7B. L.A. Confidential Roberto Benigni (agree)
10. Amy Adams < Michelle Williams < Rachel Weisz (disagree)
1. Phillip Seymour Hoffman Star Trek (agree)
3. “The Wrestler” > “Jai Ho” (agree)
4. Russell Crowe < Kevin Spacey (disagree)
5. Ben Kingsley Clint Eastwood (agree)
7A. Fargo > The English Patient (agree)
7B. L.A. Confidential Roberto Benigni (agree)
10. Amy Adams < Michelle Williams < Rachel Weisz (disagree)
I have no idea why pieces of my comment aren’t submitting. Whatever…
I dunno. You seem to be copying and pasting. Maybe you have weird formatting that’s freaking out in the box or something.
Kris, even more than your thoughts on Kingsley and LA Confidential (talk about under appreciated masterpieces), I applaud your mention of Crowe’s work in The Insider. Great as he was in LA Confidential, nothing prepared me for his work with Mann. Sadly, I’d argue that was his peak. Never since has he achieved such greatness… Neither, for that matter has Al Pacino.
Viola Davis over Streep.
Kathy Bates over Dench.
Critics Choice choices I prefer to Oscars’.
I forgot to include Chastain over Lawrence.
Yes to Chastain over Lawrence
I don’t exactly get the love for KUNG FU HUSTLE. I give it bonus point for its random creativity, but man, those tonal shifts, from live action Looney Tunes to super violent drama just make it near unwatchable for me.
L.a. confidential has to be the most overrated movie i ever saw. what was so great about it? I think is has to to do with you can’t accept the movie titanic and all the money it made. I thin critics just convince themselves that la confidential was so great. It is like American beauty. I never saw the greatness the movies critics saw in that movie.
L.A. Confidential mixes the classic stylization of film noir with more modern filmmaking, making for a fascinating hard-boiled detective story. It’s also how clean the storytelling is despite the fact that there are 80 speaking parts and so many threads to follow throughout the story, everything pays off. That’s what I believe is special about it and why it’s my favorite film of the 1990’s (it’s also the film that introduced Russell Crowe and Guy Pearce to American audiences, but that’s a different story). I love Titanic as well, but many are turned off by its high-concept disaster-related melodrama. I admire that it’s a film that knows what it is and doesn’t pretend to be anything else (as spectacle, there’s very little like it), but in a society where melodrama is looked down on, I can see why people wouldn’t respond to it…
Great list (although my one disagreement is the Titanic pick, which I’m fine with–Best Pic doesn’t have to be Best Screenplay every year).
Particularly odious is the Benigni pick, particularly because they have not been able to make up for that mistake. The Insider’s Oscar drubbing is also crazy.
McKellen is one where I think if Gods and Monsters had happened after LOTR and X-Men, he might have won.
Count me as one of those who prefers Million Dollar Baby to The Aviator, even though I love The Aviator. I can see why Million Dollar Baby can rub people the wrong way, but I can’t forget the punch in the gut I experienced the first time I saw it and every time I’ve seen it since, I’m always moved by the Frankie/Maggie relationship and the camarederie among the characters (even if some are a little more broadly sketched than they should be). The Aviator, I feel, aims for way too much and starts feeling very messy, but the cinematography is gorgeous and the performances elevate some of the rougher patches of the film.
You CAN’T take the Million Dollar Baby Oscar from Eastwood.