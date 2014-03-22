10 TV actors who deserve to be movie stars

, , and 03.23.14 4 years ago 27 Comments

There's no way around it: “Parks and Recreation's” Chris Pratt is on his way to movie stardom. After small appearances in numerous films, including last year's “Her,” Pratt kicked off 2014 with a lead voice role in the smash hit “The Lego Movie” (he'll no doubt return in the sequel), and will soon be seen as the main hero in Marvel's “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Next year, Pratt will help ressurrect the “Jurassic Park” saga. Which current TV players will follow in his footsteps? We picked 10 TV actors who need to break big into movies. 

Check out our picks in the story gallery below. Who did we miss?

