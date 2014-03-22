10 TV actors who deserve to be movie stars

There's no way around it: “Parks and Recreation's” Chris Pratt is on his way to movie stardom. After small appearances in numerous films, including last year's “Her,” Pratt kicked off 2014 with a lead voice role in the smash hit “The Lego Movie” (he'll no doubt return in the sequel), and will soon be seen as the main hero in Marvel's “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Next year, Pratt will help ressurrect the “Jurassic Park” saga. Which current TV players will follow in his footsteps? We picked 10 TV actors who need to break big into movies.
It’s SARAH PAULSON, not SARAH POLLEY
Oh, THAT’S who they met. I had no clue who they were talking about since I knew Sarah Polley was definitely not in 12 Years a Slave.
Jake Johnson was really good in Drinking Buddies. Anybody who is reading this, you should check it out on Netflix Instant. It’s the best thing Olivia Wilde’s ever done.
I agree. I watched it on Netflix on a whim and it was really good. Thoughtful, true to life, and didn’t have a cliche ending. Highly recommended.
The Guest got distributor(Picturehouse).
You better get your heads around one verb. These actors NEED/DESERVE/SHOULD BE in movies? Sure stardom will give them the recognition so avoided by an 18-20 episode arch on national tv. those not on the list? STAY ON THE BOX FOREVER…
The way in which television is being used in the last 10 years, no longer should actors feel the need to flee TV for the big screen a la David Caruso after one season of NYPD Blue.
While I wouldn’t mind seeing Jake Johnson in more things (because he should be in all things), I think lists like these are honestly out of place during “The Golden Age of Television” as HitFix’s own Alan Sepinwall has named this era of wonder being delivered to us from the idiot box.
Let’s be honest: it’s highly unlikely Elisabeth Moss will ever get a better role on the big screen (or small) than Peggy Olson.
I know the Golden Globes still treats television actors as a ghettoized segment of SAG with their ridiculous seating charts, but let’s be honest: there are far better programs on television than there are decent films in your local movie megaplex.
Totally agree. TV is in a true golden age (Breaking Bad alone is better than anything HOllywood has done in 20 years, IMO); and movies are over-priced, over-hyped garbage, for the most part.
There’s a few on SNL that I think might become movie stars eventually. Taran Killam seems like a guy that’s going to headline movies and maybe have a Jason Sudeikis type career and I could see Cecily Strong transitioning to movies eventually.
What’s funny with this stuff is you never know. If you had asked someone back when Gilmore Girls was on the air who would end up being the biggest star from that show, how many people would have guessed Melissa McCarthy?
Your list has an astonishing lack of diversity but I guess that’s the Hollywood way.
Hey, I remember Jeff Perry from “Nash Bridges”!
Tatiana Maslany = Janet van Dyne
Tatiana Maslany = Janet van Dyne.
No Josh Holloway? Dude’s biggest movie role to date was getting killed thirty seconds into the last Mission: Impossible movie, and he deserves SO much better.
no…no he doesnt
who gives a flying fuck. Long form drama series destroy movies these days, if the top actors are worth their salt they should be looking to get into series work where they can truly be challenged and practice their craft. Follow McConoughey, Harrelson, Spacey, Voight, etc.
Frankly, it’s stupid to leave a popular and critically respected TV show to try to break into movies. Dan Stevens will probably live to regret it. The trend appears to be moving from movies into TV: cf. Kevin Spacey, Matthew McConaughey, Sigourney Weaver, etc. Movies ain’t what they used to be, and TV is better than ever.
It sounds like you’re saying being a TV star you are automatically “unworthy”. Some of the most fantastic stories in media today are in TV, as well as the performances. There is no shame in being a “TV Star”.
Stephen Kramer Glickman should be starring in films. The dude is hilarious.
Um brie larson is in far more movies than TV. She was in scott pilgrim and 21 jump street (a bigger role) and she broke out this year with short term 12. Not any people have seen short term 12 but she was great in it.
The more Alison Brie on my screen the better
What about Nathan Fillion?
Terry O’Quinn, Michael Emerson, Matthew Fox, Henry Ian Cusick, Mandy Paintkin,
I understand how “Waitress” is a much bigger role for Keri Russell, but the thing she did that most people have seen would be “Mission: Impossible 3”. And she’s great in that, in the short time she’s in it. But she is really crushing it as Elizabeth in TV’s second most underrated show: “The Americans”. Also, I think she’s an excellent choice for this list. As is Allison Brie, but is there anyone who doesn’t think she will be a mega-movie-superstar in the very near future?
Implying that a “movie star” is a step up from tv star.
LOL. Movies are so overrated. Only watch about one per year.
I know he’s been doing guest shots lately (Hawaii 5-0, Metal Hurlant) but for the love of Pete, would someone give James Marsters a good film role (or his own series)?!
The man is crazy talented and has quite a cult following. He stole every scene he was in on ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer. He is fantastic!
Charisma Carpenter, Julie Benz, and Morena Baccarin all deserve to be movie stars. Very underrated and underappreciated