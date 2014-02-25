10 TV shows we once loved but have overstayed their welcome

“Glee” creator Ryan Murphy has announced that next season — the series' sixth — will be the last for the show. Unfortunately, that news comes not a moment too soon. Even diehard fans have tired of the weak storylines, and the death of star Cory Monteith last year created a hole in the series that simply can't be healed.
Poor “Glee” — but the Fox show shouldn't feel lonely. There are plenty of shows that started out strong but faded due to age, cranky stars, unfortunate plot twists or shaky writing. Here is our round-up of the shows we one loved but really want to dump. We stopped at ten — but you shouldn't have to (bring it in the comments!).
Completely agree about Homeland – the second half of season 2 was ridiculous and season 3 with certain characters getting storylines that went nowhere and stupid twists, it really decayed heavily in quality.
The X-Files is a classic example of this…had it ended with season five and only continued on the big screen, it would still be viewed as a classic, instead of a once-good show that ran for four seasons too long. Fringe was much better…five seasons and then out, with no dangling plot lines left unresolved.
Fringe never had the low points of The X-Files, but it never had the high points either. Overall, I’d still take The X-Files.
As for this list, it’s hard for me to take it seriously. Anyone who ever loved garbage like Honey Boo Boo and Duck Dynasty is someone whose opinions I have difficulty taking seriously. Unless they are opinions on which soda goes best with what potato chips; MAYBE then.
I’ve just started going through Fringe again on Blu-Ray, and overall, I’m beginning to love it MORE than The X-Files, which was a groundbreaking series and quite engrossing up until the first movie was released in 1998, but just got SO bad towards the end it’s negatively affected my opinion of the entire series (much like The Simpsons, which started going bad around the same period). Talk about a series needlessly protracted for no other reason than to line the pockets of the creators and actors. And the miserable, shit-stain second movie from 2008 was like one last kick in the balls for loyal series fans.
There are far too many episodes of the X-files. They tried to balance the mythology and monster of the week episodes and the mythology suffered. At the end you look back and realize that it didn’t make a lot of sense. Though the first season of Fringe was largely procedural, they were able to tie those episodes into the overall mythology from season 2 on and stayed on a path that when the series was complete you could look back and say it made sense (well as much sense as a parallel universe crossing series like this can make).
Supernatural??
No supernatural is somthing worth watching intel you die
Let me translate that previous comment into usable English:
“No, Supernatural is something worth watching until you die.”
Which means, I think, that they disagree with your assessment that “Supernatural” might have overstayed its welcome. If so, it means I’ve finally heard from someone who doesn’t feel “Supernatural” has overstayed its welcome; this is literally — and I mean “literally” literally — the first time I’ve heard anyone give that opinion.
I would have agreed, but they’ve had something of a creative resurgence since the middle of last season (which I almost didn’t see because the first half of season 8 was awful). The Men of Letters mythology was a great shot in the arm. It reminds me of what Smallville did when it ditched the dead wood, stopped spinning its wheels and went in a new direction that made the last few seasons arguably the series’ best.
How does Dexter not make this list? Too manny crappy seasons?
Dexter already went away…
Homeland doesn’t belond anywhere near this list.
You’re right. A whole article could be written about how badly that show shit the bed all by itself.
I agree. I mean season 3 wasn’t anywhere near as good as seasons 1 and 2 but it definitely wasn’t bad either. And with Brody now dead, I’m intrigued to see what they’ll do with the show. It’s going to be a bit of a reboot for the show which is what it kind of needs.
I blew thre
If you’re one of the people who once loved “Honey Boo Boo”, then please, for the sake of mankind and the future civilized society: kill yourself.
Don’t think about it. Immediately come to the conclusion that you are a worthless human being and your contribution to the gene pool is the equivalent of taking a shit in a perfect bowl of soup.
So please, kill yourself. As quickly as possible. If you don’t have a gun, weed killer or draino will do.
I’ve never watched that show but you really need to calm down.
I blew threw the first season of Homeland and loved every second of it. I was bragging to friends about it until I got to the finale…and they didn’t have the balls to go through with Brody’s plan. Like said in the post it would have been great if they would’ve actually gone all the way with that. After that I stopped watching the show. I will never watch it after the first season because it wasn’t supposed to go that far. It was supposed to end at season 1.
Given the news we got this week, time to add Heroes again. Should have stopped at 21.5 episodes.
No! We never loved 2½ Men. We never loved Honey Boo Boo (are you kidding me?). HIMYM, Homeland, True Blood, these are all good examples, but… Glee…
That was NOT a show I loved.
I partially agree about Criminal Minds. I disagree about Mandy Patinkin giving the show weight, especially with how he’s talked about the show since he’s left. Joe Mantegna has done a good job replacing him. I think the show’s first 5 seasons were its best. Supernatural should also be added to this list, that show hasn’t been good since season 4 or 5.
I couldn’t agree with you more on both accounts. Criminal minds Season 8 killed it for me(with that stunt they pulled with Reid mid season) but the show was certainly at its best in seasons 4 and 5. Super natural, on the other hand, started relying less on intelligence and more on gore since about season 4 or 5. I absolutely loved the first two seasons of Supernatural though.
The “not meeting the mother” part of HIMYM was never my problem. My problem was that the humor became very broad and CBS-y.
This was an excellent list! You missed two – Keeping Up With the Kardashians and American Idol. In fact, all reality competition shows should last 3-5 seasons and all other reality shows should last 1-3 seasons. That genre wears out its welcome faster than any other.
The whole LESBIAN stories are LAME…but I still find the show funny.
The whole lesbian thing has worn out so move on…but I still get laughs from Two and Half Men…
With True Blood, I do agree Warlow was a ridiculously developed character. However, I do think they ruined things by not turning Sookie into a faery vampire. She needed a major character makeover.
Law and Order:SVU. Still a solid show but it’s a show that’s gone a couple of years past its sell by date. When you start losing key characters like Munch and Elliot Stabler, you’re basically just shuffling chairs on the Titanic.
My comment was erased for some reason so I’ll write it again.
If they killed off Brody in season 1 there wouldn’t be a new target in season 2 but still a hunt for Abu Nazir. And we would’t get ‘Q&A’ and other great episodes. Season 2 would have sucked even more. But Brody should have been killed in season 2.
Homeland would’ve been better if they used the True Detective model. Different CIA cases and different agents with the only constant being Mandy Patinkin, who begins the series and remains the head of the CIA. Claire Danes was great in the first season and has become worse and worse as the show goes on. If the show was done this way, we never would’ve had to sit through the agony of the Brody family storyline.
The Walking Dead is such a miserable farce of a show. It stopped being good two seasons ago, but I finally deleted it off the DVR. No more hate watching for me.
Sons of Anarchy has also completely degenerated into the most stupid, illogical, soap operatic nonsense. The show creator is sleeping with the show’s biggest villain, so the show has gone completely off the rails now. No amount of comeuppance for Gemma can fix that mess of a show.
Yeah, I’ve watched my last Walking Dead. Won’t miss it at all.
LOVE UR USER NAME!!!
Um… Simpsons???
That’s a show that should’ve been put down 13 years ago at least.
NO WAY!!! NEED my Homer fix every week!
I’m so pulled in two directions when it comes to The Simpsons. I was born in 1987 and had “cool” parents that let me watch from the very beginning, so The Simpsons has always been there for me, and if it went off the air, I would be extremely sad. But I agree the show needs to end, sadly.
Two and a Half Men was NEVER good to begin with.
Two and a Half Men was never good to begin with.
Oops. Sorry for the double post. Didn’t mean for it to happen. And it doesn’t seem to allow me to delete.
Agree about every one, except Downton Abbey, which has now morphed into a beautifully costumed and set-dressed soap opera and is still totally fun to watch.
But yeah, I totally agree about all the others, even ones I’ve never watched (Duck Dynasty, Honey Boo Boo – why must this country celebrate the stupidest and most low-rent among us?). I’ve never liked HIMYM, because it’s ALWAYS seemed unfunny and labored to me, and Josh Radnor is easily the least engaging, most annoying and charmless lead actor in a US sitcom EVER (not for nothing have the great NPH and Jason Segal gone on to much greater fame and accomplishments than he). Have always hated Homeland because of the scenery-chewing Claire Danes, and True Blood became a total, irredeemable mess after the first season. Feh.
No mention of South Park, but I guess that’s because it’s a cartoon. And I have no idea why FOX is bringing 24 back, it lost its edge and originality a long time ago. I also admit that my girlfriend got me to like the first few seasons of Supernatural, but the CW needs to quit dragging it out. And I can’t believe how long The Office lasted, it was horrible after Steve Carrell left.