10 underrated Nickelodeon characters who belong in the ’90s NickToon movie

Attention, residents of Bluffington: Nickelodeon just announced a massive, Wreck-It Ralph-type supergroup movie featuring characters from its '90s cartoons, including Rugrats, The Angry Beavers, Aaahh! Real Monsters, Ren & Stimpy, and Rocko's Modern Life. It's not quite decided how many other shows will be included in the mix, but it looks like anything is possible. You may be reunited with CatDog, for all we know.

Weirder yet, part of the movie (currently entitled NickToons) will be live-action. Could this mean we'll be hanging out with Pete and Pete again? It's an overwhelming prospect.

To prepare ourselves for this journey, here are ten oft-forgotten Nickelodeon cartoon characters who deserve more of our attention.