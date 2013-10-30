10 unintentionally terrifying children’s movies that scarred us for life

Does seeing an elephant bring you to tears because you’re reminded of Dumbo’s sad, terrifying life? Do you cringe at every little boy wearing a pair of glasses because all you can see is poor, allergy-ridden Thomas J. from “My Girl”? While those movies probably didn’t intend to leave its young audiences with lifelong trauma, the scars are still healing for a lot of us. Here are 10 children’s movies that are actually scarier than any horror flicks you might be watching this Halloween.
Good list. I agree with them all. But, Dark Crystal was one that scared the living hell out of me.
watership Down should be on this list.
You forgot the scene in roger rabbit where the innocent-looking cartoon was executed by being dump in dip
You are so right. Terrifying…
Don’t know if this counts because it wasn’t a kids movie, but Burnt Offerings from the 70s kept me awake for two weeks. Oliver Reed’s vision of the hearse and its skeletal-like driver with the dark glasses did it for me!
nice list though surprised to find the pink elephant scene from dumbo instead of his mother getting chained on it. plus return to oz not number one for that movie was nightmare fuel at its evilest
Return to Oz was ridiculously scary.
What, no “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”? I think that one was so terrifying that tv stations stopped airing it to prevent further trauma.
“The Wizard of Oz” did it for me. I’m now 56 years old and I still won’t travel anywhere where they have tornados.
If these movies scarred you, you have some pre-existing psychological issues you need to deal with.
It was a fun title (for a gallery posted in the comedy section, I might add) that was not meant to be taken 100% literally.
Pee Wee Herman’s Big Adventure. Large Marge. ’nuff said.
I didn’t find any of those scary as a kid. Movies like It, Something Wicked This Way Comes, and zombies movies used to scare me.
I doubt very much that these movies were “unintentionally” scary. The sreenwriters knew what they were doing.
And where oh where is Neverending Story?
scarred for life….geez wimps or what?
For the scariest kids movie ever, look to the movie
“9”
rated 56% on rotten tomatoes this is the scariest thing i have seen in awhile.