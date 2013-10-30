10 unintentionally terrifying children’s movies that scarred us for life

and 10.30.13 5 years ago 16 Comments

Does seeing an elephant bring you to tears because you’re reminded of Dumbo’s sad, terrifying life? Do you cringe at every little boy wearing a pair of glasses because all you can see is poor, allergy-ridden Thomas J. from “My Girl”? While those movies probably didn’t intend to leave its young audiences with lifelong trauma, the scars are still healing for a lot of us. Here are 10 children’s movies that are actually scarier than any horror flicks you might be watching this Halloween.

Follow RIOT on Twitter

Around The Web

TAGSbambiFantasialabyrinthMy GirlpinocchioReturn to OzThe Polar ExpressWho Framed Roger Rabbit?Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP