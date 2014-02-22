10 ways to keep ‘Saturday Night Live’ fresh

With the departure of Seth Meyers, “Saturday Night Live” experiences another big casting change. But change is built into the show”s very DNA, so this isn”t time to worry. Rather, it”s time to get excited about what”s now possible. The effects of his departure will echo beyond the “Weekend Update” desk and ripple into each aspect of the show. Sure, the show can and probably will try to move on and overtly act as if nothing is different. But that”s a terrifically boring approach to take. Anything and everything is possible. That was true when Meyers was there, and now the show has a perfect excuse to try some new approaches. How can the show best take advantage?
We have a few thoughts:
Expand your host choices. Two possibilties: Wanda Sykes and Elaine Stritch.
Great ideas, Ryan. I really like having a 5-timers club be an annual event to link and celebrate the history.
I’d also suggest in addition to a no-host episode a MULTIPLE-host episode. Some folk work better in pairs or groups, not that individuals couldn’t appear solo in a sketch.
Finally my biggest suggestion is to abandon Lorne Michaels’ reported insistence that sketches have to be created within a week. Maybe some skits without the host could be created and rehearsed over several weeks before airing.
I would love to see Simon Pegg and Nick Frost host together. Maybe even have Edgar Wright come work on some of the sketches.
These are actually all very good ideas with the exception of bringing in more guests to WU. Lately it has felt like that was the driving point of Update. I wouldn’t mind taking this chance to return it to focusing on some snarky, well-written satire.
Found this list surprisingly, consistently disagreeable, weirdly naive, and confused about the purpose of the show and how it stays on the air.
1) Weekly, non-televised, supplementary program
Besides the time constraints of mounting another show (the fiscal rewards of which would no doubt be negligible), there’s the fact that the performers already generate content outside SNL. Many of them continue to do standup, improv, podcasts, etc. Plenty of venues to try new material.
As for having a “safe space” to try new material, first of all, if anything the SNL offices are that space. Generating material is their job, and getting it ready for TV is the production’s: the reason they’re hired in the first place is for their proven ability to do it. A committment like this extra show wouldn’t liberate them any more to do so – and, it would mean absolutely nothing in terms of giving underused performers more stagetime (these guys aren’t wanting for non-televised improv credits.)
And, this idea of having test run shows… y’know, maybe one show isn’t enough. They made that audience laugh, but that audience isn’t all of America. Maybe do a tour of shows every week, cover all the bases, really make sure these jokes have spread. Look, I get the point of wanting to make sure they don’t bomb on national television, but in the end, comedy is unsafe. Luckily, these performers are as capable as anyone of making it work.
2) Put more characters in ‘Weekend Update’
“It’s going to be a rough transition in the wake of Seth Meyers’ departure, no matter how talented Colin Jost may prove to be.” Your assumption first of all, and a weird one at that. One, that he’ll “prove to be” talented, as opposed to just being. Second, that NO MATTER HOW TALENTED HE IS… really? So even if he’s literally the funniest, most likeable and most preternaturally gifted Weekend Update anchor of all time… nah it’s gonna be a rocky start.
Taking off pressure, sure, but your solution for freshness is to have at least three character interviews per week? Every week, basically three sketches that are “weird person says funny things to camera”? Maybe this new pairing and generation should be allowed the opportunity to try new things within the format, and not have them be defined right out of the gate by whoever Kenan decides to not do an impression of.
3) Keep certain talent focused solely on preproduced material
So confine certain performers and don’t let their unique comedic sensibilities influence and mix with other parts of the show, and have one segment of the show always be a particular thing featuring particular people? Fresh.
4) Make dress rehearsals easily available
I don’t see how this hurts and it’d be fun for fans. However, serious comedy students are not the show’s responsibility, and putting dress rehearsals for their instruction and appeasement has little to do with keeping the show fresh and successful. Yes, even the ones that will one day be on the show.
5) Hire a dramaturgist/historian
““SNL” is a living, breathing organism, and depicting its evolution isn’t just a job for journalists but also for the show itself.” NOPE. If the filmmaker behind an excellent digital short took the time out to document its creation for the public, say thanks, ’cause that has zero to do with their job. If they didn’t, and you think the public should know about that process – ask yourself, are you a journalist? If yes, it’s your job alone to go ask about it.
6) Forgo having a host at least once a year
I… guess? The problem is usually that the host has no comedic ability and no relevance besides the new movie they’re in. I figured the solution would be to have a host who does have comedic ability. At least then, the risk for NBC with this once-a-year show, is that the host would be a smaller name than the very famous boring host. I’d think that’d be better compromise than a show without any name on the bill.
As for letting the cast have the attention, that’s another problem with the hosts that has more to do with their commercial role than their presence. Forcing them into roles completely outside their range simply because it’s the lead. If you’re using a tool poorly, the solution isn’t to throw it away.
7) Figure out a better way to negotiate music rights
This one I agree with. Doesn’t directly improve the show, but it’d be nice to see more sketches online.
8) Forgo repeats
“Primetime specials are nice. But what about tuning in at 11:30 pm on a Saturday night to watch a collection of sketches handpicked by the show’s cast, or even Lorne Michaels himself? While the show’s hosts are spending the week in 30 Rockefeller, why not have them shoot a quick promo introducing one of their personal favorite “SNL” moments?” This is where it gets silly. This is where I start to question what SNL is to you, in your life. Also, at this point I accidentally closed the tab and, for a second, wondered if I should type all of this up again, before I figured out ctrl-z brings it all back. I mention this because I think it was an important moment, personally.
9) Keep deploying running gags”
Yes. Also punchlines and zingers. Keep deploying those.
10) Establish one episode a year as ‘The Five-Timers’ Ball’
What the fuck? Do you remember what the starting point of this list was? Keeping the show fresh? And you ended up wanting to devote entire episodes to rehashed celebrity stunts? A ten-point column and you still managed to Flanderize.
Y’know what, there was a less dick way to put these thoughts.
It may be “dicky”, but these points are all true. McGee loves hearing himself so much he might forget that most of us are tired of his BS.