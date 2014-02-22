10 ways to keep ‘Saturday Night Live’ fresh

With the departure of Seth Meyers, “Saturday Night Live” experiences another big casting change. But change is built into the show”s very DNA, so this isn”t time to worry. Rather, it”s time to get excited about what”s now possible. The effects of his departure will echo beyond the “Weekend Update” desk and ripple into each aspect of the show. Sure, the show can and probably will try to move on and overtly act as if nothing is different. But that”s a terrifically boring approach to take. Anything and everything is possible. That was true when Meyers was there, and now the show has a perfect excuse to try some new approaches. How can the show best take advantage?

We have a few thoughts: