10 worst Oscar winners for best original song

There have been many years when the Oscar winner for best original song felt 100% right and then there have been all the other years. Finding the 10 most egregious mistakes wasn’t difficult. Too many times the voters seemingly selected the movie rather than the song or the legacy of the esteemed songwriter over the particular tune. And then, of course, there are the years when the Oscar voters just seem to hate most of the songs altogether, such as last year, when only two songs made the cut. Here’s a look back at some cringeworthy selections (OK, they aren’t ALL cringeworthy) and who should have won.