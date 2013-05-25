10 Worst Sketches of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season 38

With the thirty-eighth season of “Saturday Night Live” in the books, it”s time to look back at the highlights as well as lowlights of the season that was. These represent not just the best/worst sketches, but also moments/trends throughout the season. This should help present a better picture of the show as it recharges its batteries over the summer months. Today, we”ll be looking at the ten worst things about this season. Next week, we”ll look at the ten best.
Check out our picks for the ten worst here:
10, 9 and 6 were all very funny. The Daniel Craig one was a solid sketch, just needed a guest host with better comedic chops.
Considering the Australian Screen Legends sketch was among the best of the season (no Hader/McKinnon combo belongs on a ‘worst anything’ list), and I’ve missed Kristen Wiig desperately every week since her exit, is it okay if I go ahead and cry bullshit at this list?
Oh and the Boston cops struggling with their emotions at a wedding was also perfectly well executed and very funny in its minor post-WkendUpdate key. (And its includion here makes no sense when you could have selected any of Affleck’s underconceived pre-WkendUpdate sketches.)
I actually thought the Daniel Craig sketch was pretty funny as well. One must often be a bit forgiving toward an awkward host working outside their comfort zone, but here, even the awkwardness was a part of the sketch. Oh well, to each his own…
Regardless of the quality of these sketches, It’s obvious that Ryan McGee didn’t even get their basic concepts. Vince Vaughn’s prom night sketch is about a wealthy bourgeois man trying to impose the shortcomings of his failed marriage and lonely life on innocent teenagers. He’s not a pedophile, He’s having a meltdown while trying to pretend he’s still a winner. It’s a failed sketch because writers didn’t dig deeper and instead went for physical abuse and awkwardness.
“She’s Got a D” makes fun of Romcom’s convoluted plots based on “White people problems”(It’s written by black comedian Micheal Che). She’s got a dick but she’s also the standard romantic comedy girl not a transsexual. Again It’s a failed sketch but features a great performance by Nasim Pedrad who brilliantly-and without pandering to the audiences-puts down every aspects of the alpha female in these movies; From being self-consciously adorable/awkward to her self-centeredness and upper-class sophistication.
So yeah, They’re bad but they’re not any worse than a lazy idea of putting Jesus in a QT movie or having Louis C.K play Lincoln.(Are there any more obvious punchlines in comedy world today than these two figures? Even Nixon would be more creative).
What’s interesting about this list is that Bill Hader has integral parts in 4 of them(Probably had a hand in writing two of them). Now for some exhilarating irony, Here’s an excerpt from Ryan McGee’s
ranking of current cast members:
“…Hader is a notch above all the others…The depth and breadth of his contributions cannot be overstated…But for now, he stands as the most important member of the show.”
So what happened here?! Bill Hader and other white-everyday male cast members always had and will have bigger chances on SNL yet they’re responsible for some of the worst-at least according to Ryan McGee-sketches of this season.(Almost all of the sketches you’ve mentioned are male-centerd) So Mr. McGee, Instead of these easy-to-swallow lists and PC complaints about diversity of the cast, You can write about the obvious sexism and racism on SNL. That way perhaps you won’t end up contradicting yourself.
The Californian’s is hilarious. While having lived in Southern California adds value to it, I watched the sketch in a room with a bunch of midwesterners who couldn’t stop laughing at, what to them, was non-sense. To each there own, but not sure your reason stands.
Seriously. The Californians is fucking great. Though the later ones didn’t quite have what the earlier ones had. Living in So Cal helps alot. But if you thought the californians was one of the show’s worst than all that proves is that your an asshole.
Looks like you need a different reviewer for SNL since Ryan McGee is out of touch with every person who has commented on this post.
Teen Wolf -Because there are comments from six people with some disagreements? Yeah. I think we're happy with the job Ryan does.
-Daniel
Well, I agree with Vince VAughn but I love the Californians.