11 Female DC Superheroes Who Are Ready For Hollywood

#Wonder Woman #Supergirl #DC Comics
and 06.19.14 4 years ago

(CBR) “How do we bring the female characters to light more?” Those were the words of DC Entertainment president Diane Nelson at a Time Warner shareholders meeting last week, responding to a question that described the portrayal of women at the company as “embarrassing.” Nelson stated that heightening the presence of both female creators and female characters was a frequent point of discussion at DC, extending from comics to TV and film. Nelson further advised the shareholder, “I think if we talk again in a couple of years, you'll be pleased with the results.”

Rather than waiting until then, speculation immediately turned to the question of, other than Wonder Woman — appearing in 2016's “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and a likely candidate for a subsequent solo film — what female DC Comics characters might get the spotlight in upcoming films? DC has a veritable pantheon of heroes to choose from, but not every character — regardless of gender — can anchor a big-budget franchise. Here are a few picks on DC characters particularly well-suited to bring Nelson's forecast into reality.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wonder Woman#Supergirl#DC Comics
TAGSBarbara GordonBatgirlBLACK CANARYDC COMICSDC EntertainmentFire & IceHUNTRESSliberty belleMary MarvelRavenShazam!STARGIRLSupergirlWarner Bros.Wonder WomanZATANNA

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP