11 Female DC Superheroes Who Are Ready For Hollywood

(CBR) “How do we bring the female characters to light more?” Those were the words of DC Entertainment president Diane Nelson at a Time Warner shareholders meeting last week, responding to a question that described the portrayal of women at the company as “embarrassing.” Nelson stated that heightening the presence of both female creators and female characters was a frequent point of discussion at DC, extending from comics to TV and film. Nelson further advised the shareholder, “I think if we talk again in a couple of years, you'll be pleased with the results.”

Rather than waiting until then, speculation immediately turned to the question of, other than Wonder Woman — appearing in 2016's “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” and a likely candidate for a subsequent solo film — what female DC Comics characters might get the spotlight in upcoming films? DC has a veritable pantheon of heroes to choose from, but not every character — regardless of gender — can anchor a big-budget franchise. Here are a few picks on DC characters particularly well-suited to bring Nelson's forecast into reality.