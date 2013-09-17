11 Gif reasons why ‘Showgirls 2’ will never be as good as ‘Showgirls 1’ (NSFW)

09.18.13 5 years ago

In the annals of hugely-belated sequels to Paul Verhoeven movies, “Showgirls 2: Penny’s From Heaven” (out on DVD and VOD today!) makes “Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction” look positively expeditious by comparison. Then again, unlike “Basic Instinct 2,”  “Showgirls 2” not only serves as an unofficial sequel to the original but also a parody of the original, which is ridiculous because, hello, “Showgirls” was already a parody of “Showgirls.” Also, how can you make a “Showgirls” sequel, official or unofficial, without Elizabeth Berkley’s painfully stiff and unconvincing (but very enthusiastic) acting holding it all together? Answer: you can’t. And yet here we are.

Ok, so “Showgirls 2: Penny’s From Heaven” is here, and there’s nothing we can do about it – a fact that in no way diminishes the legacy of “Showgirls 1,” indisputably the greatest film about a tough-minded Las Vegas ingenue played by Elizabeth Berkley ever produced. To illustrate my point, below you can find 11 very good reasons why “Showgirls 2” will never be as good as “Showgirls 1.”  (Warning: The majority of these reasons involve boobs, stripper fights and/or exploding stage volcanoes.)

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

 8.

 9.

 10.

 11.

 Follow RIOT on Twitter

Around The Web

TAGSELIZABETH BERKLEYGINA GERSHONSHOWGIRLSShowgirls 2Showgirls 2 Pennys From HeavenShowgirls Gifs

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP