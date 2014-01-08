11 Memorable Sex Scenes on TV: ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Mad Men,’ ‘True Blood’

If there's one thing about “Girls” that seems to catch the attention of the viewing public, it's not the smart writing or the sharply-drawn characters but the sex, sex, sex, sex (no wonder they say it sells). One scene from the show in particular landed on our list of memorable steamy moments from TV's (recent) past, from HBO's wildly-popular “Game of Thrones” to FX's cult animated comedy “Archer.” After checking out all 11 of our picks in the gallery below, vote for your favorites in the poll further down.
Ugh. At this point, I’d pay to see Lena Dunham keep her fucking clothes on. Least attractive woman to headline a show EVER!
Your misogyny is showing.
Buffy: Was it me? Did I do something wrong?
Angel: No, you were great. I thought you were a pro.
Probably one of the worst things a character has ever said to another on TV. OK, that’s obviously not true, but you get my meaning – Whedon can be a pretty messed up dude sometimes.
That was sort of the point, though, if you recall that particular scene. Angel had turned bad (again) and was intentionally being evil. So… I suppose what you’ve really discovered is how perfectly Whedon managed to nail it.
@asdsadasdasd: I’m confused. Ar you saying you think I don’t understand that?
Wheres the King Henry and Anne Boleyn’s Hardcore Sex Scene from Season 02 of The Tudors. *disappointed*
Some of the entries in the list were no necessary.
If I had to choose one from Girls I would go with “On All Fours”. That was… wow… and by wow I mean disturbing.
every time I open a gallery the right side is off the page and I can’t access it, does anyone know a fix for this?
On the site or on mobile (web or app)?
pc
Apparently you guys aren’t Mr. Skin fans. He recently named the sex scene between Woody Harrelson and Alexandria Daddario on True Detective one of the best sex scenes he’s ever seen. It definitely should have been on this list.
I don’t think the criteria are the same for both lists.
The Bufffy scene is a sex scene that changed tv forever and of the list is by far the best. While I support some of the choices others are strange for being included in the 11 best. Some other mentions I would have would be on Boardwalk Empire when Jimmy and Gillian had mother/son sex, Elizabeth asking for Clark sex last season, Samantha and many of her scenes are much better then a Miranda scene (my favourite has always been with bigger then Mr Big) and finally the Alicia and Peter scene in the bathroom was very steamy.