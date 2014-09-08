11 pertinent questions raised by ‘The Walking Dead’ season 5 trailer

Return to the zombie wasteland with Rick, Carl, Michonne, and the rest of the gang this October. But before that, check out the official trailer below.

The tag line for Season 5 is “Never let your guard down,” which would've been advice better utilized earlier in this apocalypse. But better late than never when it comes to common sense and/or self-preservation, I guess?

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Of course, like any good teaser, this trailer raises more questions than it answers. Such as:

#1. Would the citizens of Terminus have chosen a different town name if the ominous brick building had a different number of windows?

#2. Where did the people of Terminus get WWII era gas masks? And can I have one?

#3. What was the point of gassing the box car if they needed the group awake to monologue at?

#4. Did the gas even do anything? Everyone seems pretty alert, to be honest.

#5. Why would you get a big group like this together to watch them dissect another person instead of taking them one-by-one so they don't know what's happening? Seems safer and less likely to start a riot. Sometimes sadism has to take backseat to pragmatism.

#6. Do you think Carl will ever get an ammo belt? I understand only letting him have a handgun, but come on. At least let him dual wield.

#7. How blasé do you have to be about living in a zombie apocalypse to casually hold a zombie at arm's length and say “Here,” as if you were talking about finding a neat river rock?

#8. Will the zombies caught in the tail end of that explosion keep walking around while on fire? I sure hope so.

#9. When did Carol get that big ass gun? And does this mean Carol/Daryl ship is back in the water?

#10. Who set Terminus on fire? Because shit's on fire yo.

#11. How does a walker manage to keep their hipster glasses on correctly that long? Even after falling in water? I mean, there's suspension of disbelief and then there's this.

“The Walking Dead” returns to AMC on Sunday, October 12 at 9/8c.”