11 Times the New ‘Girl Meets World’ Trailer Disturbed Me

Before I announce why the new “Girl Meets World” trailer is giving me shingles, let's reintroduce some reality to the discussion about the legacy of “Boy Meets World.”
First, it was a very silly show, much like “Girl Meets World” is shaping up to be. Second, “Boy Meets World” was often way too saccharine and quaint, even when its hammy stars tried to fight it with broad humor. The show probably has more in common with “Full House” than “Friends,” but the characters saved it from being an all-out schmaltzkrieg.
Now we come to first full “Girl Meets World” trailer, which proclaims that the new show will premiere June 27 at 9:45 p.m. With all those caveats about the original show in mind, watch this. Or try.
1. Oh, Cory's daughter is in Cory's class? Is that how we're keeping Cory in the picture? I'm frowning.
2. Every outfit Riley Matthews (Rowan Blanchard) wears — in fact, every outfit than anyone wears in this trailer — is Kohl's catalog-perfect, and it bugs. Perfect layers, perfect accessories, perfect fit. I'm not saying “Boy Meets World” came close to actually depicting the middle school experience, but I never watched that show and felt like I was bearing witness to a TJ Maxx Back To School commercial. Tone it down, costume department! And hair department. And makeup department.
3. Excuse me, did Riley Matthews just pick somebody's nose? OK. Great.
4. I see they are making Riley Matthews imitate Cory for our amusement with her “I'm out of control!” gasp. Ugh.
5. Topanga is phhhhhooooooooooning itttttttt innnnnnnnn. I feel like I'm watching her consciously muster up the energy for every sideways glance in this clip. “A lot of things are going to happen,” she says earnestly to her own daughter. MOM. YOU'RE EMBARRASSING ME. (She looks great though.)
6. WHERE IS FEENY. Come on! Bring us to him! Or at least bring us a moment of Alan Matthews and his trophy from the grocer awards. Please. Or Amy and one withering stare. Whatever.
7. Hmm. What is this Farkle person. I see he's trying to be the new Minkus, the breakout weirdo character, but he's not all that weird. He just says, “Farkle.” And he has the haircut of 10-year-old Tatum O'Neal, which I do support.
8. “We're travelers from another time and place.” “Seventh grade middle school!” Was that… a joke. Was that a joke. Because it sounds like an adult writing for a child. And also, “seventh grade middle school” is redundant and no person would say it, young or old.
9. This trailer keeps trying to tell us that Riley is “meeting the world” for the first time, but I don't see any obstacles in her way. I guess the showers went off at school once? She's in a locker for some reason? Show me the journey, trailer.
10. Riley's little brother is too precious by half, and he's not weird in the way Lily Matthews was on the original show. He seems like every other 7-year-old on a TV show.
11. You know what this show needs? Cory's brother Eric. He's just bizarre enough to make this mall-bland show slightly off-kilter. I'm already rooting for the spinoff “A Visit From Uncle Eric (Who Calls Himself Kyle).”
I will say: I think Ben Savage appears to be having fun here, and he seems right at home playing Cory Matthews again. But “Girl Meets World” needs a zany Halloween episode fast if Cory's going to rule school once more.
Someone is getting a little too critical based off of one trailer.
Though, I do agree with the wardrobe thing. What 7th grader has a closet that elaborate?
I agree too critical. They did say certain characters will be back. And though I agree on the clothing thing I actually really liked this trailer and I loved that Cory was her teacher. Spin offs are not supposed to be exactly like the original but merely pay tribute. There is no fun in redoing EVERYTHING about the original in my opinion. I still think this spin off will rock.
Morgan.
WHO IS LILY?! The Matthews’ daughter’s name is MORGAN. Get it together!
Lily was the name of the original actress who played Morgan, I think this reviewer got super confused :P
Everything, I mean EVERYTHING about Disney disturbs me.
The blond girl should have gotten the lead instead of the brunette. They totally screwed up the casting!
Normally I wouldn’t correct, but since this article is so ridiculously over critical I’ll join in…HER NAME IS MORGAN MATTHEWS DUDE! If you were such a huge fan to warrant this level of criticism you would know that!
i think this is ridiculous. i have actually watched the 2 episodes and its awesome. everyone is funny and work off each other very well. i grew up watching boy meets world and i still enjoyed the show now that i’m older. its people like this that get good shows cancelled. you put out a bad review without even seeing the show and it ruins it for people who really like it.
just my two cents.
I love girl meets world and you are over critical the show is perfect