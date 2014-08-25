12 GIFS of Beyonce absolutely slaying at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards

08.25.14

Every year the MTV Video Music Awards feel a little less relevant. Surely it is only a matter of time until the torch is passed to YouTube. You know, the place that still plays music videos?

But until that day MTV will keep pulling eyeballs with bigger and bigger promises. Of course now that they've had Beyonce's close the show, what could they possible do to top themselves next year? For 16 minutes Queen Bey owned the MTV stage, and the entire world stopped to watch. As well they should have because girlfriend SLAYED.

Relive some of the highlights from Beyonce's abbreviated “On The Run” tour in the GIFS below! Or, you know, watch for the first time if you missed it. I promise not to tell.

