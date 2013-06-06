12 dream ‘Doctor Who’ replacement suggestions

#Doctor Who #Peter Dinklage #Simon Pegg
, and 06.07.13 5 years ago 37 Comments

While rumors about which actor will be the twelfth time lord with two hearts on “Doctor Who” abound, we’re sure that the BBC will surprise us with the show’s replacement to the beloved Matt Smith. Still, that’s not stopping us from fantasizing about who we’d like to see take on the mantle. 

After all, the Doctor has already had a variety of permutations (although all of them have been white males). In theory, the only definitive requirements for the job make for a pretty short list. The right candidate must have an ability to rattle off some complex dialogue, be convincingly enthusiastic, and be able to pull viewers into the excitement that comes with any kind of travel (especially time travel) and the lingering sadness of knowing that  connections to a human companion just can’t last. While we now know where the good Doctor will end up thanks to the season finale, we also know it’s the journey there that counts. Here’s a look at the twelve people we think could fill Smith’s shoes. 

Check out our choices below. Do you agree or disagree with our picks? Who did we forget?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Doctor Who#Peter Dinklage#Simon Pegg
TAGSbbcCHIWETEL EJIOFORDavid TennantDOCTOR WHOEDDIE IZZARDHELEN MIRRENHUGH LAURIEMATT SMITHNATHAN FILLIONNEIL PATRICK HARRISpeter dinklagepierce brosnanRUPERT GRINTrussell brandsimon peggTARDIS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP