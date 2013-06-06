12 dream ‘Doctor Who’ replacement suggestions

While rumors about which actor will be the twelfth time lord with two hearts on “Doctor Who” abound, we’re sure that the BBC will surprise us with the show’s replacement to the beloved Matt Smith. Still, that’s not stopping us from fantasizing about who we’d like to see take on the mantle.
After all, the Doctor has already had a variety of permutations (although all of them have been white males). In theory, the only definitive requirements for the job make for a pretty short list. The right candidate must have an ability to rattle off some complex dialogue, be convincingly enthusiastic, and be able to pull viewers into the excitement that comes with any kind of travel (especially time travel) and the lingering sadness of knowing that connections to a human companion just can’t last. While we now know where the good Doctor will end up thanks to the season finale, we also know it’s the journey there that counts. Here’s a look at the twelve people we think could fill Smith’s shoes.
I would love to see David Tennant come back which is one of the suggestions I agree with. However, I must disagree with the rest. My other suggestion is (I know this seems unrealistic and might not happen) James McAvoy. I mean, I think James could likely be a decent pick to replace Matt Smith since James McAvoy hasn’t done any TV work in a while and I think playing the 12th Doctor in my opinion should do the trick.
Oh, that could be brilliant! On another note, I’m sad they called Eccleston “prickly”. I rather liked him (not as much as Tennant, of course).
Yes! David Tennant would be great. Not sure how to explain it in the series, but honestly, I’m such a huge fan I would take any old excuse for him to be brought back.
OMG! I just thought of the perfect actor for Doctor Who. Robert Sheehan from Misfits. Perfect.
A few months back I would be vehemently disagreeing but I had only seen him in the first two seasons of Misfits then and I have since seen him in a much more series role on a BBC drama anthology series and I think he definitely has the acting chops to pull off the Doctor.
I know I’m I. The minority, but I don’t think Brand would be bad as a Doctor.
Though, personally, I think Stephen Merchant would be rather interesting.
I think I’m going to have to agree with Neil Gaiman that The Doctor really should be an unknown (or a lesser known). I don’t want to watch Doctor Who and be constantly comparing an actor with a long history to every other role they’ve ever done.
You forgot the best of all completely unrealistic dream castings: Jeff Bridges!
Oh, he would be goooooood…
Chiwetel Ejiofor has done a few tv series actually: Dancing on the Edge, The Shadow Line, Trust, a couple of tv movies. Almost none of it has aired in the States, but he certainly has small screen experience.
Hugh Laurie would be great (although he’s getting up there) the Doctor has been getting younger and younger over the years.
NPH – also a great choice, but not a British actor.
Helen Mirren – awesome, though audiences may not react well to a female Doctor.
All others are a “meh”. Except Tennant. Bring back David Tennant and all will be swell.
My preference would be to have the 8th Doctor (Paul McGann) finally get a run on TV beyond that one TV movie.
It would take some narrative twisting to justify plot-wise to have us go backwards in the Doctor’s personal timeline. But I’m sure that something Timey-Wimey Wibbly-Wobbly can be determined.
We would be denied seeing who Matt Smith’s Doctor regenerates into for a while or maybe, he DOESN’T regenerate yet, but whatever plot contrivance that has us following McGann, would lead back into Matt Smith returning at a later date to resume his run (even if for only an episode or special) and THEN regenerate.
I find the speculations about well known, top shelf actors could become the Doctor silly. They’ve ALWAYS gone with a lesser name.
Better to look among the ranks of lesser known actors appearing in BBC shows today who show talent and charisma.
Oh, we know the BBC will go with a lesser known actor. I think there’s a good argument for going with an unknown, just so they don’t bring baggage to the role. But we just wanted to have some fun :).
Everyone saying “Oh, yes, bring back Tennant” obviously either doesn’t understand how being the Doctor works or they’re just new to the world of Doctor Who. The same goes for those wanting a female Doctor. There are Time Lords and Time Ladies. The Doctor is a Time Lord, and thus, shall always be male.
No Doctor has ever been portrayed by a big name actor. Tennant was probably the most high profile actor to assume that role, and that was some stage work and a long list of tv roles, only a few of which were more than one episode.
In other words, I hate to break it to y’all, but the new Doctor is going to be someone who has never played the Doctor in the series, is a male, hasn’t been heard of by most people, and more than likely white.
I wouldn’t call Christopher Eccleston a nobody. He was definitely more well known than Tennant, with him appearing in TV shows like CRACKER and movies like THE OTHERS, ELISABETH, EXISTENZ, 28 DAYS LATER, and even GONE IN 60 SECONDS!
I never said Eccleston was a nobody. I said no Doctor has been portrayed by a big name actor. You may have known more about Eccleston than you did about Tennant, but Tennant was a more regular face on British television and stage. As an American I knew who he was when they cast him because I watched a couple of his UK series. Never heard of Eccleston before he was cast. Again, I’m not saying he was a nobody, just that he wasn’t (and still isn’t) a big name.
Hold on, you’re American but say Tennant was a more regular face on British television and stage than Chris Ecclestone. That’s wildy incorrect. Stage credentials mean nothing to whether they are big name actors on television, so that is by the by, but as a television presence Ecclestone was a major star.
Prior to Doctor Who, David Tennnant had appeared as a bit part actor as well as sharing main credits in a series of semi-successful TV shows, whereas Ecclestone had appeared in films, shared main actor credits in one or two of the biggest English shows of their time and had numerous starring vehicles on both BBC and ITV television.
What a miss-guided view. I KNEW TENNANT MORE THAN ECCLESTONE SO HE WAS KNOWN MORE TO ENGLISH WATCHERS, EXCEPT I’M NOT ENGLISH SO I CAN’T KNOW.
Christopher Ecclestone is a big name in English television, something you have proven you do not know about. It’s amazing how much your comment annoyed me, simply for being wildly inaccurate and an absolute point of opinion you stated as fact.
Hugh Laurie – No, I’m afraid he’ll always be House to me.
Neil Patrick Harris – Maybe
Chiwetel Ejiofor – Don’t know enough about him to comment either way.
Peter Dinklage – Maybe
Helen Mirren – No. Can you imagine awkwardly flirty scenes with Alex Kingston? Me either.
Pierce Brosnan – No
Rupert Grint – He might be able to pull it off.
Nathan Fillion – I LOVE Nathan but I just can’t see him as the Doctor.
Eddie Izzard – YES! Eddie would make a perfect Doctor!
Simon Pegg – YES! He’d also be perfect in the role.
Russell Brand – No! No! NO! I can’t say NO enough! I’m one of the haters.
David Tennant – OBVIOUSLY YES!!!
“Helen Mirren – No. Can you imagine awkwardly flirty scenes with Alex Kingston? Me either.”
I can imagine them. River being even more shameless, and the female Doctor being even more red-faced. Heck, it wouldn’t even be the first foray for the show into bi-sexuality. (See Harkness, Jack… god help us if Jack & River ever met.)
Shawn, don’t get me wrong… it’s not the bi-sexuality that bothers me. I think it’s more the age difference.
David Tennant would be my number one choice, however, he will not return. I could see Mark Meer as being a really good replacement.
Richard Aoyade, end of discussion.
How about Professor Snape? (Alan Rickman) – He’s at least got the right accent. Sure, he’s a little older, but there have been older Doctors (and, I think that a few on the list are a bit too young!) A 900+ year old man shouldn’t look like a teen-ager.
Someone that I saw on another list like this, and someone that I was a bit turned off to until I thought about it, was Joseph Gilgun from Misfits.
His smart-alecky character would be perfect if applied to the Doctor.
These are all a joke, right?
Several good, several offbeat choices there. But Hugh Laurie would be brilliant.
Hire Schwarzenegger and make it last season please !
PEOPLE. David Tennant CANNOT FREAKING COME BACK. That’s not the way regeneration works. For. God’s. Sake. This is why extreme David Tennant fans are so freaking horrible.
I don’t think they’ll recast Tennant for the role but the majority of the others in the list sounded great. I would strongly dislike for Rupert Grint to be cast however because I think it would be wrong in many respects. None of Eccleston, Tennant and Smith were particularly well known before their roles on Doctor Who and I think to cast an already well known Harry Potter actor in the role of the Doctor would be giving the opportunity to gain fame through Doctor Who away from a lesser known actor. The other two I disagree with were Helen Mirren and Russell Brand. Purely because I think I would tire of Brand quickly and i don’t think he would engage the younger viewers as maybe Laurie or Pegg could. I disagree with Mirren because she is a woman. I think that it should remain true to having a male actor as the Doctor and a female companion and whilst others would deem this as sexist and not going with the changing times it is going with the changing times that is changing the traditional features of long running successful television programmes. My personal favourites from the list though, are definitely Simon Pegg and Hugh Laurie.
1,2,6,8,9… not David Tennant…he moved on guys so should you
It’s a shame Simon Pegg’s been in Doctor Who already – he’d have been an amazing Doctor, and talk about a dream job for the well-known nerd!
Because the new Doctor will be a lesser or unknown actor, I nominate Chris Kendall, otherwise known as Crabstickz on Youtube. He even did a 12th Doctor revealed parody video with him as the Doctor. Watch that and his Sherlock parody and I fear for your soul if you disagree that he is perfect for the role. He is known by BBC as he has been on a couple BBC comedies so it is not impossible! Otherwise I nominate another Youtuber named Khyan, he is absolutely wonderful and is amazing at dark and witty comedy.
Any body who wants David Tennant back as Dr. Who is a poseur. Just another fake fangirl who is more of a David Tennant fan than a Dr. Who fan. It’s like those Twitards who claim to like vampires but refuse to read Dracula or watch Near Dark.
David Tennant for sure!! Second choice would be Eddie Izzard, love him!
David Tennant is a perfect choice. Maybe the TARDIS is somewhat in control of the regeneration process and it “chooses” to bring back a strong Doctor. I like Hugh Laurie and Simon Pegg, but have issues with using known, successful actors. There is the idea that your looking at Dr. House, not The Doctor. Simon Pegg is only slightly less known and would be great, though he has been in the spotlight more now with Star Trek. I’ve always felt that the original Star Wars was popular not only because we had never seen anything like it, but because there were no real previous expectations from seasoned actors. At least for an 7 year old in 1977, I had never seen any of them act.
I always liked David Tennant the best. Matt Smith was a good replacement. The “new” Doctor Peter Capaldi is not so much my thing, and I haven’t even watched all episodes.
Mark Meer would be perfect Doctor # 13.