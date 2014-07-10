12 Emmy Nominated Actresses In Their Funniest GIFs

#Emmys #Lena Dunham #Amy Poehler
07.10.14 4 years ago

Here's a secret about the Emmys: Among mainstream entertainment award shows, they most often pick the right people to win. This is pretty apparent when you look at this year's list of Best Actress in a Comedy Series and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series categories, where the lineup of nominees is staggering and, better yet, hilarious.

Let's toast these 12 grande dames of the small screen with a GIF parade of their most vulgar, angry, sexual, or hysterical moments. Anna Chlumsky, I love you.  

