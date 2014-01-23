Ever fantasize about Xena and Gabrielle’s hypothetical wedding day? Feel a little tingle when Troy and Abed share a tender moment in the halls of Greendale Community? Find yourself wondering what, exactly, Bert and Ernie do behind closed doors? Then you’ll probably really enjoy our list of 12 Ambiguously Day TV Duos, compiled in honor of “Sherlock’s” Season 3 premiere earlier this week. “Why ‘Sherlock’?” If you’re asking that question, we’re guessing you’ve probably never been on Tumblr. Or, you know, watched “Sherlock.”
After clicking through the gallery, vote for your favorite homoerotic pairing in the poll further down.
12 Great Ambiguously Gay Duos on TV
I picked Troy and Abed, but it’s really a toss-up between them and J.D. and Turk.
What about BBT Howard and Raj?
Not so much with the “ambiguously” there sometimes.
Dean and Castiel would be a better pick than the two brothers.
They’re not the lead duo of the show though, which is what this list about.
I think the only thing stopping them doing the Aurora/Mulan story on OUaT is that both actresses had to leave to do other shows (Believe and Mixology). Hopefully they’ll be back soon.
Um… HELLO! You’re forgetting about the legions of Supernatural fans that ship Dean and Castiel aka Destiel. Not everyone is a Wincester.
“What’s everybody looking at?”
Benton Fraser and Ray Kowalski in “Due South.” (“Do you find me attractive?” “Very much so, yes.”)
OMG I was wondering if Sam and Dean were included in this. My favorite is the “F*** or Die” trope in fanfics, where they are cursed and have to sex in order to save each other. LOL It’s a crazy fandom.