12 greatest drunk moments in Golden Globes history

It’s just common sense that awards shows that serve cocktails are better than awards shows that don’t serve cocktails, and the Golden Globes fall firmly into the former category. Which is why there are so many amazing and weird moments in Globes history. From people like Quentin Tarantino who slugged down one to many during the ceremony to folks like Courtney Love who simply showed up drunk, we count down the 12 best boozy moments in the show’s history. Here’s hoping for some new classics on Sunday.