’12 Monkeys’ ordered to series at Syfy

The future is not what it used to be.

Syfy has given a series order for “12 Monkeys,” a new scripted drama inspire by the 1995 Terry Gilliam film of the same name.

The cable network ordered a pilot, which was shot last year.

Syfy is ordering 12 episodes in addition to the pilot.

“12 Monkeys” will star Aaron Stanford (“X-Men: The Last Stand”), Amanda Schull (“Suits”), Noah Bean (“Damages”) and Kirk Acevedo (“Fringe”),

Like the film, “Monkeys” follows a prisoner (Stanford) from a plague-ravaged future who is sent back in time to the present day in order to find a cure to the disease. Or maybe he's just insane.

Atlas Entertainment”s Charles Roven (“Man of Steel,” The “Dark Knight” Trilogy) and Richard Suckle (“American Hustle”) will executive produce.

“’12 Monkeys” is a captivating time travel adventure and high stakes race against the clock,” said Syfy's Dave Howe in a press release. “We are thrilled to add it to our slate of engaging and thought-provoking new scripted projects including the recently announced event series ‘Ascension” and the second season renewal of ‘Helix” from Ron Moore.”

Gilliam's “12 Monkeys” was inspired by Chris Marker's 1962 short film “La Jetée,” and starred Bruce Willis, Madeline Stowe and Brad Pitt. It earned $168 million at the domestic box office, and was nominated for two Oscars, including Best Supporting Actor for Pitt.