Here at RIOT, we’re concerned less with the thematic and artistic qualities of Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” and more with the fact that Jonah Hill’s teeth in the movie are absolutely ridiculous. But hey, they could be worse! Check out 12 even more hideous movie chompers in the gallery below.
12 sets of movie teeth even worse than Jonah Hill’s in ‘Wolf of Wall Street’
Chris Eggertsen, Donna Dickens and Liana Maeby 12.19.13 5 years ago
Around The Web
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.30.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 07.23.18 1 week ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With