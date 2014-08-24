12 Things the Kardashians Probably Texted at the VMAS

We all saw it — Kim Kardashian and a couple Jennerlings texted during the Ferguson tribute at the VMAs. Yikes. What is there to text during such a solemn moment? We guessed.

peak Kardashian moment pic.twitter.com/ETudaKLKI4 – Tabir Akhter (@tabooradley) August 25, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

1. “Kim, stop calling Sam Smith your friend. We haven't heard his second single yet.”

2. “A moment of silence? For what? Who's Ferguson? He sounds like a dork.”

3. “Is there an emoji for not knowing who Ferguson is?”

4. “I saw Lorde fly once.”

5. “Kim, call Kanye. Should we interrupt someone? Seems like a lot of work. I'm so slow.”

6. “I'm sick of Beyonce relying on talent.”

7. “Bored. Can we do another ice bucket challenge rn?”

8. “One time I wore a ponytail. Ariana Grande is such a copycat.”

9. “I forget, did any of us make a music video this year?”

10. “I forget, are we on a TV show?”

11. “We're never getting invited to the Emmys, are we?”

12. “Wasn't Jessie J our maid?”