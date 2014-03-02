’12 Years a Slave’ and ‘Gravity’ split Best Picture and Best Director at the 86th Oscars

The Academy seemed to be leaning toward “Gravity” for much of the evening Sunday, ultimately handing the film seven Oscars, including the expected Best Director victory for Alfonso Cuarón. But while the Academy was busy throwing wins like Best Original Score, Best Film Editing and more the film's way, it was saving up the evening's top prize for “12 Years a Slave,” making it the first film to win Best Picture that was directed by a black filmmaker.
“Making a film can be a transformative experience, and I want to thank 'Gravity,' because for many of us making this film, it was a transformative experience,” Cuarón – the first Latino winner in the category – said in acceptance. “And it's good, because otherwise it would have been a waste of time!”
Said Steve McQueen in accepting the honor (which he shares with producers Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Anthony Katagas), “Not just to survive but to live: this was the legacy of Solomon Northup.”
The film triumphs over what has been one of the most competitive Oscar seasons in recent memory, the Best Picture victor a mystery to everyone until Will Smith opened the envelope on stage at the Dolby Theatre.
“This is not a story about African-Americans, this is a story about America,” McQueen told HitFix in October of last year. “So race, of course, has something to do with it, but it's also about respect for people. It's all about learning from the past in order to move on into the future. This isn't a petty conversation about, sort of, 'you did this' and 'you did that.' That becomes too negative. This is a story about how some have survived through a horrible ordeal. Solomon Northup survived because of love.”
“12 Years a Slave” also won Oscars for Best Supporting Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay.
12 Years a Slave winning that Oscar is an incredible moment in Oscar history. Anyone who says anything along the lines of, “slave movies always win” or “another black movie,” are just plain misinformed. Also, anyone who says that the academy was shamed into awarding 12 Years a Slave is being silly. It was the best movie of the year and it was awarded as such.
It wasn’t remotely the best film of the year. It won because it was IMPORTANT!
Perhaps it was both the best and most important film of the year to the members of the Academy.
It’s a political win for sure. Gravity won Director + Editing. That’s best Picyture right there. Ellen summed it up nicely. Two Options. 12 YS or you are all racist.
Super-happy that Alfonso won Director + Editing. 2 oscars are better than 1 and 12YS wasn’t produced by McQuene only so that’s half-a-history made. The other half was Brad Pitt. So, yeah, not as big deal as winning Director. But first black Director winner should be American so I’m super-happy that he has only Spirit for consolation. Cuaron blew him and everyone else out of water and rightly won 2. Should have bene 3 but, hey, others won only 1. Can’t wait to see what he does next.
I felt GRAVITY was the best picture, but the Academy usually doesn’t reward a film like that, that is primarily a spectacle. As such, I saw this year shaking out for GRAVITY the same way it did for INCEPTION.
The Academy likes a story, and as much as I liked GRAVITY, it was relatively light on story. I think they made a sound choice with 12 YEARS A SLAVE although, in my book, Best Picture and Best Director should be joined at the hip.
Remember Avatar? How it got snubbed by the Academy for being a “cartoon”? I’m glad Gravity won the awards it did, and hate the double standard, as Gravity was more of a “cartoon” than Avatar… Or, maybe it was just James Cameron…
AMPAS now has no excuse for snubbing sci fi for best Picture. if they could let sci fi director win Director than next time they must allow sci fi movie to take Picture.
George Clooney won Best Picture last year. Brad Pitt won this year. Which Hollywood hunk will continue the trend next year?
Well, last year it was two Hollywood hunks, including Ben Affleck. So, by the rule of diminishing returns maybe next year it will be only half a hunk who wins best picture? Who qualifies as half a hunk?
Plan B producer Jeremy Kleiner was the other hunk on stage.
The very first time since I started following the season that my personal favourite of the year won Best Picture. A cool feeling, if unfamiliar.
I hope to be there one of these days. There was a brief moment last year when it seemed like “Lincoln” might win, brief being the keyword there. Nonetheless, “12 Years a Slave” is a great film and very deserving of Best Picture.
Glad that 12 YEARS held off the overrated GRAVITY for Best Picture. It’s good and deserving of most of its tech awards, but Best Picture of the Year?
Really pleased that THE GREAT BEAUTY won for Foreign Film. My favorite film of the year period.
Too bad THE WIND RISES and THE SQUARE (or ACT OF KILLING) had to both lose to lesser commercial lite-weights (Frozen and 20 FT From Stardom).
derp
“derp”??????
Just my knee jerk on your “Gravity” dismissal. :)
GRAVITY falls short one win to tie CABARET for the most wins w/o winning Best Picture.
I can’t help thinking that the Academy liked GRAVITY better, but just could not bring themselves to give Best Picture to a science fiction movie over one about slavery.
This. However, this was a huge breakthrough for sci fi. 3 major awards – Director + Editing for Gravity (Director never happened for this genre before so it is historical win) and Oriignal Script for Her. Best Picture win is now matter of time. It will happen. History will be made soon especially since Gravity success is likely going to inspire more projects like that. Hell, even oscars must run out of “important” human rights diatribe eventually.
Very happy with the night overall.
So many deserving people won or FINALLY won.
The show was longer than last year but felt shorter to me.
20/24
Well, 15/24 for me. Overall it seemed like a pretty predictable year, but I missed just about every toss up and took a few chances that didn’t pay off.
So, is anyone going to baselessly speculate on why McQueen & John Ridley appeared to dislike each other rather strongly?
Neither of them thanked each other in their respective speeches. And when Ridley was approaching the stage for his screenplay award, he walked right past McQueen without either of them as much as turning their head. It all seemed pretty deliberate.
Was their a credit dispute on the film or something?
Yes, apparently it stems from screenplay credit dispute. That’s how I’ve heard it, anyway.
Interesting. How are credit disputes handled on non-WGA films?
I know it’s great that 12 Years is the first picture to win best picture directed by a black director. It’s a fine film (as is Gravity).
But it’s just as great that Cuaron is the first Latino director to win for best director, just as it was significant when Ang Lee became the first director of color to EVER win the Oscar. If Ang Lee had been black, there would have been a lot more stories pointing how significant that was. This is where the whole race issue at the Oscars become difficult for me as an Asian American viewer.
If Gravity had won, directed by a Latino, would the press have bemoaned that the Academy had missed their moment?
No. I believe the reason why the 12YAS people never really pushed the “It’s time for a Black Best Director” card is because it would beg those question why it wasn’t time for a Hispanic Best Director.
They pushed “It’s time” whatever that meant and it was very negatively received. Plus, Cuaron was so undeniable that no amount of “It is time” would have helped McQueen. I also think that when AMPAS awards first black director (may it be for sci fi!) it’s going to be American one.
Gravity was my pick, though I am not upset 12 won. I will say that Gravity isn’t 1/4 the movie Children Of Men was and remains. That one should have won director and picture even over Scorsese, who should have won in the 70’s.