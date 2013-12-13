’12 Years a Slave’ and ‘The Butler’ impress African-American Film Critics Association

In this banner year for black filmmakers, the African-American Film Critics’ Association — which doesn’t exclusively honor black-themed cinema, but leans heavily in that direction — was always going to be spoilt for choice. No surprise, then, to see “12 Years a Slave” take Best Picture, Director, Screenplay and Breakout Performance for Lupita Nyong’o, while their Best Picture runner-up, “Lee Daniels’ The Butler,” won acting awards for Forest Whitaker and Oprah Winfrey. Sandra Bullock and Jared Leto round out the top prizewinners, while it’s nice to see Andrew Dosunmu’s superb “Mother of George” recognized further down. Full list after the jump.

Best Picture: “12 Years a Slave”

Best Director: Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Actor: Forest Whitaker, “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”

Best Actress: Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”

Best Supporting Actor: Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Best Supporting Actress: Oprah Winfrey, “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”

Best Screenplay: John Ridley, “12 Years a Slave”

Best World Cinema: “Mother of George”

Best Animated Film: “Frozen”

Best Documentary: “American Promse”

Best Independent Film: “Fruitvale Station”

Best Breakout Performance: :Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave

Best Music: Raphael Saadiq. “Black Nativity”

Top 10 Films of 2013

1. “12 Years a Slave”

2. “Lee Daniels’ The Butler”

3. “Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom”

4. “American Hustle”

5. “Gravity”

6. “Fruitvale Station”

7. “Dallas Buyers Cllub”

8. “Saving Mr. Banks”

9. “Out of the Furnace”

10. “42”