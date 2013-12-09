’12 Years a Slave’ leads 2013 Online Film Critics Society nominees

The Online Film Critics Society has announced 2013 nominees and once again, “12 Years a Slave” is a dominating force on the regional circuit. The film picked up a field-leading eight nominations. The Coen brothers’ “Inside Llewyn Davis” and Spike Jonze’s “Her” were a few steps behind with six apiece. The line-up includes passion for Hayao Miyazaki’s “The Wind Rises” and Johnnie To’s “Drug War.” Check out the full list below.

Best Picture

“American Hustle”

“Before Midnight”

“Blue Is the Warmest Color”

“Drug War”

“Gravity”

“Her”

“Inside Llewyn Davis”

“Short Term 12”

“12 Years a Slave”

“The Wind Rises”

Best Director

Joel Coen, “Ethan Coen, “Inside Llewyn Davis”

Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”

Spike Jonze, “Her”

Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”

Hayao Miyazaki, “The Wind Rises”

Best Actor

Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”

Tom Hanks, “Captain Phillips”

Oscar Isaac, “Inside Llewyn Davis”

Mads Mikkelsen, “The Hunt”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Her”

Best Actress

Amy Adams, “American Hustle”

Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”

Julie Delpy, “Before Midnight”

Adèle Exarchopoulos, “Blue Is the Warmest Color”

Brie Larson, “Short Term 12”

Best Supporting Actor

Barkhad Abdi, “Captain Phillips”

Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave”

Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Matthew McConaughey, “Mud”

Sam Rockwell, “The Way, “Way Back”

Best Supporting Actress

Sally Hawkins, “Blue Jasmine”

Scarlett Johansson, “Her”

Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”

Lupita Nyong”o, “12 Years a Slave”

Léa Seydoux, “Blue Is the Warmest Color”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Before Midnight”

“In the House”

“Short Term 12”

“12 Years a Slave”

“The Wind Rises”

Best Original Screenplay

“American Hustle”

“Blue Jasmine”

“Her”

“Inside Llewyn Davis”

“Museum Hours”

Best Editing

“Drug War”

“Gravity”

“Her”

“Inside Llewyn Davis”

“12 Years a Slave”

Best Cinematography

“The Grandmaster”

“Gravity”

“The Great Beauty”

“Inside Llewyn Davis”

“12 Years a Slave”

Best Animated Feature

“Despicable Me 2”

“From Up on Poppy Hill”

“Frozen”

“Monsters University”

“The Wind Rises”

Best Film Not in the English Language

“Blue Is the Warmest Color”

“Drug War”

“Museum Hours”

“Wadjda”

“The Wind Rises”

Best Documentary

“The Act of Killing”

“At Berkeley”

“Blackfish”

“56 Up”

“Stories We Tell”