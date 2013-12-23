’12 Years’ leads Vancouver critics nods, ‘The Dirties’ tops in Canadian film sidebar

It was business as usual in the Vancouver Film Critics Circle’s announcement of nominees this morning, as Steve McQueen’s “12 Years a Slave” led the way with six notices. Bradley Cooper got a bid for his supporting “American Hustle” performance and Greta Gerwig showed up in Best Actress for her work in “Frances Ha.” Matt Johnson’s “The Dirties” led the field of Canadian film nominees. Check out the full list below and remember to keep track of it all at The Circuit.

Best Film

“12 Years a Slave”

“Gravity”

“Inside Llewyn Davis”

Best Director

Joel and Ethan Coen, “Inside Llewyn Davis”

Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”

Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Actor

Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”

Oscar Isaac, “Inside Llewyn Davis”

Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Best Actress

Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”

Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”

Greta Gerwig, “Frances Ha”

Best Supporting Actor

Bradley Cooper, “American Hustle”

Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave”

Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Best Supporting Actress

Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”

Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”

June Squibb, “Nebraska”

Best Screenplay

Joel and Ethan Coen, “Inside Llewyn Davis”

Spike Jonze, “Her”

John Ridley, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Foreign Language Film

“Blancanieves”

“Blue is the Warmest Color”

“The Hunt”

Best Documentary

“The Act of Killing”

“Blackfish”

“West of Memphis”

(Click over to the next page for the full list of Canadian film nominees.)

CANADIAN FILM AWARDS

Best Canadian Film

“The Dirties”

“Gabrielle”

“Watermark”

Best Director of a Canadian Film

Louise Archambault, “Gabrielle”

Jeff Barnaby, “Rhymes for Young Ghouls”

Matt Johnson, “The Dirties”

Best Actor in a Canadian Film

Thomas Haden Church, “Whitewash”

Matt Johnson, “The Dirties”

Tom Scholte, “The Dick Knost Show”

Best Actress in a Canadian Film

Michelle Giroux, “Blood Pressure”

Tatiana Maslany, “Picture Day”

Sophie Desmarais, “Sarah Prefers to Run”

Best Supporting Actor in a Canadian Film

Marc Labrèche, “Whitewash”

Alexandre Landry, “Gabrielle”

Owen Williams, “The Dirties”

Best Supporting Actress in a Canadian Film

Romane Bohringer, “Vic + Flo Saw a Bear”

Gabrielle Rose, “The Dick Knost Show”

Lise Roy, “Tom at the Farm”?

Best Canadian Documentary

“My Prairie Home”

“Oil Sands Karaoke”

“Watermark”

Best First Film by a Canadian Director

“The Dirties”

“Rhymes for Young Ghouls”

“Sarah Prefers to Run”

Best British Columbia Film

“Down River”

“Oil Sands Karaoke”

“When I Walk”?

Ian Caddell Award for Achievement

Al Sens (animation pioneer)